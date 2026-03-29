Mourinho says Portugal are a normal team without Ronaldo after dull draw against Mexico

Portugal 0 Mexico 0: Flat friendly shows lack of threat without Ronaldo
Portugal played out a disappointing 0-0 draw against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in an international friendly, and the lack of cutting edge in attack quickly became the main talking point. It very much felt like a friendly, with just three shots on target in total from both teams.
The Portuguese side still had several key players on the pitch, including Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Conceicao. But one name was missing Cristiano Ronaldo.
And that absence did not go unnoticed.
Jose Mourinho, speaking after the match, made it clear that Portugal lose a major threat when Ronaldo is not in the team. It is also worth noting that Ronaldo played some of his best football under Mourinho at Real Madrid, so the Portuguese manager knows exactly what he brings to a side.
Mourinho did not hold back in his assessment. He believes Portugal look far less dangerous without their all time top scorer.
“Take Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture and Portugal look like any normal team,” he said.
There has been growing debate among fans and some pundits about whether Ronaldo should still be part of the national team. Mourinho pointed to this match as a clear example of what happens in his absence.
“People keep asking us not to call him up. Well, he didn’t play today and you saw the result. No threat, no fear from the opposition. Just a team under pressure from Mexico,” he added.
The match itself offered very little excitement. There were only three shots on target in total, and Portugal struggled to create clear chances. Gonçalo Ramos, who led the line in Ronaldo’s absence, had a quiet game and failed to make an impact.
Mourinho also highlighted the psychological edge Ronaldo brings.
“When Ronaldo is on the pitch, the opposition think twice. Without him, they don’t think at all,” he said.
Even at 41, Ronaldo continues to make a difference. His presence alone changes how opponents approach the game, something Portugal clearly missed in this match. He already proved this in the last Nations League, where he played a key role once again.