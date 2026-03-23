GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Ronaldo hits the gym after missing out on Portugal squad

The 41-year-old is working hard to get back to full fitness

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ronaldo is in the gym as his return approaches
Ronaldo is in the gym as his return approaches
Instagram/cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo shared pictures of himself in the gym on his Instagram page after missing out on a call-up to the Portugal national team.

The legendary forward has been omitted from Portugal’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against World Cup hosts Mexico and the United States as he focuses on recovering from injury.

Portugal’s captain suffered a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on 28 February, with the club later announcing he would be out for between two and four weeks.

Ronaldo, who has spent the past two weeks receiving treatment in Madrid, appeared in high spirits despite missing out on a Portugal call-up, sharing two photos of him training in the gym to his 672 million followers on Instagram.

Portugal will kick off their World Cup campaign in Houston on 17 June, facing the winner of this month’s play-off tournament.

The country’s head coach Roberto Martinez reassured fans that Ronaldo remains on track for what would be a record sixth World Cup appearance.

“No, he’s not at risk,” Martinez said after being asked about Ronaldo after announcing his 27-man squad on Friday. “It’s a minor muscle injury, and we expect him to be back within a week or two.

“Everything Cristiano has done physically this season proves he’s in excellent shape.”

Ronaldo’s absence from the squad perhaps made room for Real Sociedad attacker Goncalo Guedes, who returns to the squad having not featured for the national team since 2022.

"Guedes is a versatile player," Martinez said. "He has scored nine goals this season and is in excellent form.

"He's a game-changing striker, a player who is of great interest to us. I've already said that for the World Cup, the center forward position belongs to Cristiano and Goncalo Ramos, and we're looking for a striker with a different profile.

"And he's in a form that deserves a call-up. We're very excited about what he could bring to the national team in these friendlies."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cristiano RonaldoFIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo shares heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Father's Day

Ronaldo pays emotional Father’s Day tribute to late Dad

2m read
Ronaldo shares a range of pictures with the women in his life

Ronaldo pays homage to the special women in his life

1m read
Which India World Cup winning team is the best?

Is this India’s best World Cup winning team?

4m read
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs-up during the 2026 World Cup qualifier Europe zone group F football match between Portugal and Ireland at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on October 11, 2025.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals at World Cup?

3m read