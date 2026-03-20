Ronaldo pays emotional Father’s Day tribute to late Dad

Ronaldo shared a family photo featuring his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and their five children, before accompanying it with a touching throwback image of himself alongside his late father, José Dinis Aveiro.

An emotional caption read: “De onde venho e para quem vivo. Feliz Dia do Pai,” which translates to: “Where I come from and who I live for. Happy Father’s Day.”

This had a significant emotional impact on Ronaldo, especially as it happened just as his career was beginning to take off at Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t shied away from showing his appreciation for his father and has often spoke about how he pushed him to become the man he is today.

The caption read: “My father was always in good spirits, he loved football… It makes me a bit sad because if he could see what I’ve achieved… that would be a highlight in his life”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.