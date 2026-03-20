Ronaldo pays emotional Father’s Day tribute to late Dad

The legendary number seven posted two pictures on his Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day
Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo marked Father’s Day with an emotional Instagram post, sharing two photos, including a heartfelt tribute to his late father.
Ronaldo shared a family photo featuring his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and their five children, before accompanying it with a touching throwback image of himself alongside his late father, José Dinis Aveiro.
An emotional caption read: “De onde venho e para quem vivo. Feliz Dia do Pai,” which translates to: “Where I come from and who I live for. Happy Father’s Day.”
Ronaldo’s lost father in 2005 at just 20-years-old with his dad passing due to liver-related complications.
This had a significant emotional impact on Ronaldo, especially as it happened just as his career was beginning to take off at Manchester United.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t shied away from showing his appreciation for his father and has often spoke about how he pushed him to become the man he is today.
In a previous Instagram post he paid tribute to his late father in a social‑media post marking the anniversary of his death.
The caption read: “My father was always in good spirits, he loved football… It makes me a bit sad because if he could see what I’ve achieved… that would be a highlight in his life”