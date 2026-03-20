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Ronaldo pays emotional Father’s Day tribute to late Dad

The legendary number seven posted two pictures on his Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Ronaldo shares heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Father's Day
Ronaldo shares heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Father's Day
AP

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo marked Father’s Day with an emotional Instagram post, sharing two photos, including a heartfelt tribute to his late father.

Ronaldo shared a family photo featuring his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and their five children, before accompanying it with a touching throwback image of himself alongside his late father, José Dinis Aveiro.

An emotional caption read: “De onde venho e para quem vivo. Feliz Dia do Pai,” which translates to: “Where I come from and who I live for. Happy Father’s Day.”

Ronaldo’s lost father in 2005 at just 20-years-old with his dad passing due to liver-related complications.

This had a significant emotional impact on Ronaldo, especially as it happened just as his career was beginning to take off at Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t shied away from showing his appreciation for his father and has often spoke about how he pushed him to become the man he is today.

In a previous Instagram post he paid tribute to his late father in a social‑media post marking the anniversary of his death.

The caption read: “My father was always in good spirits, he loved football… It makes me a bit sad because if he could see what I’ve achieved… that would be a highlight in his life”  

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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