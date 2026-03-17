Cristiano Ronaldo to stay in Spain amid Middle East tensions

Al Nassr’s captain left to Madrid with family in a private jet earlier this month
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, who are currently in Spain, are not expected to return to Saudi Arabia anytime soon amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
According to Spanish reports, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez chose to relocate to Spain to maintain stability in their children’s daily lives during the uncertain situation. They have not set a timeline for their return.
The family reportedly left Saudi Arabia earlier this month on a private jet and are now staying in a mansion in La Finca, an upscale residential area in Madrid.
Although the move coincided with their children’s spring break, there is still no clear indication of when they will go back.
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Some analysts believe the relocation is not solely due to the rising tensions. Ronaldo sustained a hamstring injury during a match against Al Fayha in late February, which may also be a factor.
Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus stated that the injury was more serious than initially expected and confirmed that Ronaldo travelled to Spain to undergo specialised rehabilitation with a personal therapist.
With the upcoming Fifa World Cup in North and Central America likely to be his final World Cup, there are concerns about how the injury could affect his participation.
Ronaldo is expected to rejoin Al Nassr training after completing his recovery. However, it remains uncertain whether Rodríguez and their children will return with him. It is also unclear whether Rodríguez, who is currently attending Madrid Fashion Week, will head back to Saudi Arabia with the family afterward.