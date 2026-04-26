“No cheat days, his discipline is unique”: Ex-chef reveals Ronaldo’s diet plan

No sugar at all: Ex-chef reveals how simple meals and strict habits fuel Ronaldo at 41
Cristiano Ronaldo, even at the age of 41, is still physically sharp and performing at an elite level. Do you know how? There is no magic in it. It is about discipline. That is exactly what Gulf News readers can expect here, as insights from his former chef Giorgio Barone, shared in an interview with Covers (online media platform), break down the simple but strict diet and habits behind one of football’s greatest careers.
Barone, who worked with Ronaldo during his time at Juventus, made one thing very clear. “His discipline is truly unique.” According to him, the food itself is not extraordinary. What makes Ronaldo different is his refusal to ever break routine.
Barone dismissed the idea that elite athletes rely on expensive or exotic foods.
“Let’s debunk this myth that footballers eat special things. They eat really simple things but well and healthy.”
He added that Ronaldo’s meals were “quite normal” and built around clean, natural ingredients rather than complicated nutrition plans.
Ronaldo’s food is simple, balanced and consistent. It is about quality and routine, not complexity.
• Avocado, eggs and fresh vegetables
• Lean proteins like chicken and fish
• Black rice or red rice instead of white rice
• Fresh, organic and well sourced ingredients
• Homemade meals without preservatives or packaged sauces
• Liver and organ meats, which Barone described as “superfoods”
• Olive oil, lemon and simple seasoning for clean cooking
Barone also highlighted that Ronaldo eats according to his training load. “He ate a lot because he trained a lot,” without obsessing over counting proteins or carbs.
Discipline shows even more in what he refuses to eat or drink.
• No sugar at all, even in coffee. “Sugar is a poison for our body", Barone added.
• No junk food, not even during holidays
• No soft drinks like cola or other fizzy beverages
• No processed or preserved foods
• No flour based foods like pasta, bread or similar items
• No late heavy meals that affect sleep
For Ronaldo, diet is only one part of a bigger disciplined lifestyle.
He eats early in the evening to support better sleep. “You don’t sleep well with your stomach full. That’s the worst thing that could happen.”
Barone also pointed out a major issue among other players. “Many players have the bad habit of staying up late at night, especially playing PlayStation.” Ronaldo, in contrast, avoids these distractions and sticks to his routine.
Despite all the hype around elite athletes, Barone insists there is nothing complicated here.
“It’s not that much. He ate normal things like normal people.”
The difference is consistency. No cheat days, no shortcuts, no compromises.
As Barone summed it up, “I always say the importance is 60% diet and 40% training.” Ronaldo’s success is not built on secrets. It is built on discipline, repeated every single day.
Do you want to follow this diet plan?