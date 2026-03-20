Ronaldo’s Eid wishes and outfit go viral online

Everything he touches turns into gold
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again grabbed attention, this time off the pitch, after his Eid-ul-Fitr message went viral on social media. Whatever he does seems to turn into gold. That is the kind of influence he has among football fans around the world.
The Al Nassr star shared a simple greeting for fans, but it was his outfit that really caught everyone’s eye. Ronaldo was seen wearing a navy blue traditional jacket, similar to a sherwani or Daglah, with a high collar and beautiful gold embroidery. The design gave him a royal look, and fans across the world loved it.
In his post, Ronaldo wrote: “Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness.” The message quickly spread online, gaining millions of views and huge engagement within a short time.
Many fans felt his outfit showed respect for local culture. Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has made strong connections with people in Saudi Arabia, and moments like this have only made him more loved among supporters in the region.
While his social media presence remains strong, there is some concern about his fitness. Ronaldo is currently recovering from a minor injury and is believed to be in Spain. His return has taken longer than expected, and he has missed recent matches.
Al Nassr, however, continue to perform well even in his absence. They are winning in style and are currently sitting at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez also confirmed that Ronaldo will miss the upcoming friendlies against Mexico on March 28 and the United States on March 31.
Speaking about his condition, Martinez said, “No one can provide that guarantee. If I had that guarantee, I would have called the player up now.”
He added, “Cristiano currently has a minor injury, but he still has more matches with his club. Football is a contact sport, and I can’t guarantee that players won’t get injured.”
For now, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Ronaldo back on the field. But even when he is not playing, he continues to stay in the spotlight.