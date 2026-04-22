Al Nassr plan could see Ronaldo play with his son Ronaldo Jr next season

Al Nassr weigh bold plan to fast-track Ronaldo Jr. into senior setup
Are we heading towards the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and his son share the same pitch? It might sound far fetched, but the latest reports suggest it may not be that distant after all.
There is growing talk that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. could start training with Al Nassr’s senior team in the upcoming 2026 to 2027 season. According to reports from Saudi outlet Al Wiam and backed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club is seriously considering integrating the 15 year old into first team sessions as part of his development.
The plan, for now, is not a full promotion but a gradual pathway. Training with the senior squad would give him exposure to a higher level, while the coaching staff continue to assess his readiness before making any long term decision.
At this stage, a few options are on the table:
Joining first team training regularly in 2026 to 2027
Possible inclusion in matchday squads if progress is strong
Final decision expected after a detailed assessment later this year
Ronaldo Jr. has already built a strong reputation in the youth setup.
Standout performer for Al Nassr U 16 side
Scored his first career hat trick in a 4 -3 win over Al Fayha in April 2026
Represents Portugal U 16 and won the Algarve International Tournament
He primarily operates as a left winger, but is comfortable across the front line and can play as a striker or on the right wing depending on the team’s needs.
He has also enjoyed a remarkable start to his international journey, winning three youth titles with Portugal in less than a year.
Scored twice in the final to win the U 15 Vlatko Markovic Tournament in May 2025
Won the Football Federations Cup with the U 16s in November 2025
Added the Algarve International Tournament in February 2026
By the age of 15, he has already won three international youth trophies, even going past his father’s tally at that stage, which highlights just how quickly he is rising. However, the senior level professional football is a different ball-game altogether and we have to just wait and see how his career will pan out.
Interest is not limited to Saudi Arabia. In March 2026, he officially trained with Real Madrid’s U 16 squad at La Fabrica, their renowned academy. The stint was seen as a short evaluative phase while he remains under contract with Al Nassr, but it has only added to the growing attention around his future.
Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, is still leading the line for Al Nassr and remains under contract until June 2027. What happens after the World Cup is still unclear, but one thing feels certain. He is unlikely to step away from the game before reaching that historic 1000 goal mark.
If these plans move forward in the 2026 to 2027 season, football could be edging closer to a rare father and son moment at the highest level.