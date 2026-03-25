Cristiano Ronaldo’s son trains with Real Madrid: Is he following his father’s path?

Ronaldo Jr joins Real Madrid U16 training session
Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has trained with Real Madrid’s academy, raising hopes of a possible move soon. The 15 year old took part in sessions with the club’s under 16 side earlier this week according to Athletic's report.
Is he going to join the famous La Fabrica? We don't know, yet.
Ronaldo Jr is currently with Al Nassr’s youth setup in Saudi Arabia, following his father’s move in 2022. But a switch to Madrid would be a special one. It is the same club where Cristiano Ronaldo became a global icon, scoring 450 goals in 438 matches and winning multiple trophies.
The young forward has already followed his father’s journey in many ways. He has spent time in the youth systems of Manchester United and Juventus before moving to Saudi Arabia. Now, Real Madrid could once again become part of his story.
At international level, he represents Portugal despite being born in the United States. He made his debut for the under 15 side in May 2025 against Japan and has since progressed to the under 17 level.
He has also enjoyed success with Portugal’s youth teams. He scored twice in the final of the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in 2025 to help his team win the title. Portugal later won another under 16 tournament in Turkey, beating England in the final. In early 2026, they completed a perfect run to lift the Algarve International Tournament, with Ronaldo Jr contributing along the way.
Like his father in his early days, he plays as a forward or winger and often wears the number 7 shirt.
For now, it is just a training stint, but it has already caught attention. If things move forward, fans could soon see another Ronaldo in a Real Madrid shirt.
Meanwhile, his father Cristiano Ronaldo is currently doing rehab during the international break after suffering a hamstring injury. He will be eager to return to action once the break is over and will be disappointed to miss the friendly matches for his beloved Portugal.
Not many father and son stories have truly worked out in football, but can the Ronaldo family change that? We will have to wait and see.