Cristiano Ronaldo’s son dating Brazilian model? How true are the viral images

Cristiano Jr.’s social media posts show his primary focus remains on football and family
Dubai: Social media recently erupted with claims linking Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. to a 27-year-old Brazilian model after photos of the two supposedly together began circulating online. Reports suggested that the pair had started dating after meeting in Dubai. However, further scrutiny indicates that these images are likely AI-generated.
A closer investigation into the viral content reveals that the images used to support the claim are either fabricated or digitally altered composites of unrelated individuals. One widely shared photo was traced back to a 2023 fan meet-and-greet, while others feature someone who only vaguely resembles the teenager.
In public appearances and family moments, Cristiano Jr. has consistently denied being in any relationship. Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, once teased him about having a “crush,” but it turned out to be nothing more than a harmless friendship.
Georgina spoke about this moment in I Am Georgina Season 3, Episode 5, during a family trip to Disneyland Paris. When she and her sister Ivana jokingly asked him about a girl named Soraya, he quickly clarified, “She was a friend, but we don’t talk anymore.”
In the past, fans have also tried to link Cristiano Jr. with Delfina Suarez, the daughter of Luis Suárez. While the two are close in age and their families have interacted, those rumours were never substantiated.
A look at Cristiano Jr.’s social media presence shows that his primary focus remains on football and spending time with his family.
Meanwhile, his dad Ronaldo on Monday shared pictures of himself in the gym after missing out on a call-up to the Portugal national team.
The legendary forward has been omitted from Portugal’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against World Cup hosts Mexico and the United States as he focuses on recovering from injury.
Portugal’s captain suffered a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on 28 February, with the club later announcing he would be out for between two and four weeks.
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