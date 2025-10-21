GOLD/FOREX
Like father like son: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets selected for Portugal’s U-16 squad

The tournament is set to take place from October 30 to November 4

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Like father like son: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets selected for Portugal’s U-16 squad

Dubai: Fifteen-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, currently playing in the youth ranks at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr — where his father also plays — has been named in a 22-player squad for the upcoming Federations Cup Tournament in Turkey.

The tournament, set to take place from October 30 to November 4, will see Portugal face youth teams from Turkey, Wales, and England.

This selection follows Ronaldo Jr’s debut for Portugal’s Under-15 side in May, continuing his rise through the national youth ranks and fuelling the possibility that he could one day share the field with his legendary father.

Ronaldo Jr has previously spent time in the academies of both Juventus and Manchester United, clubs where his father starred before his move to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sr, who debuted for Portugal’s U15s in 2001, holds the all-time records for most international caps (223) and goals (143) in men’s football.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
