Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal U16 debut as new football legacy begins

He may be only a kid, but the scrutiny and pressure will always be there

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Portugal’s under 15 forward Cristiano dos Santos Junior “Cristianinho”, son of Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo, takes part in a training session at Cidade do Futebol, training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, on May 11, 2025, ahead of under 15 Portugal vs Japan match on May 13, 2025 during Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.
The next chapter in the Ronaldo football dynasty has officially begun. Following in his father’s illustrious footsteps, 15-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made his debut for Portugal’s Under-16 national team on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The young forward came on in the closing moments of Portugal’s 2–0 win over Turkey in the Federations Cup.

Known affectionately as “Cristianinho,” Ronaldo Jr.’s debut marks a major milestone in his young and promising career, one that has been followed closely by fans and scouts around the world.

Rising through the ranks

The U16 call-up represents a quick rise for the teenager, who only featured for Portugal’s Under-15 squad in May 2025. At the Vlatko Marković International Tournament in Croatia, Ronaldo Jr. displayed his goal-scoring instincts by netting twice in the final, helping his team to a thrilling 3–2 victory over the hosts.

Following his father’s footsteps at club level

Ronaldo Jr. is currently part of the youth academy at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, where his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, also stars. This is the third club the youngster has represented in his development journey, mirroring his father’s path. Before moving to the Middle East, he trained with the youth teams of Juventus and Manchester United, gaining exposure to elite football environments.

A new legacy begins

While his journey is just beginning, Ronaldo Jr.’s rapid rise through Portugal’s youth system and his experience across top academies suggest a bright future ahead. With his debut, he begins to carve his own identity, shaped by talent, dedication, and the weight of carrying one of football’s most iconic names. He may be only a kid, but the scrutiny and pressure will always be there

