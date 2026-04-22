Cristiano Ronaldo gives bold take on Arsenal’s title hopes

The 41-year-old predicts Arsenal’s future in a now viral social media clip
Dubai: Arsenal’s lead in the Premier League title race has gone from nine to just three points as Manchester City close the gap on the Gunners following their 2-1 win over the North London side last weekend.
What once looked like a comfortable nine-point cushion for Mikel Arteta’s side has evaporated in a matter of days, leaving the title race wide open.
With only a few games left, each result now has huge importance, and even a minor mistake could end up being crucial.
Amongst all the talk, three-time Premier League winner Cristiano Ronaldo gave his take on the Premier League title race.
At a Queensberry Promotions event, where he appeared alongside boxing promoter and well-known Arsenal fan Frank Warren, the Portuguese superstar responded with a playful remark after Warren joked, “they’re still waiting for you at Arsenal.” The Gunners have previously been linked with interest in signing the legendary number seven.
Ronaldo responded, saying: “Hey, you are not going to win the league.”
The remark, aimed at Arsenal’s title hopes, has been widely taken as an endorsement of Manchester City’s chances of catching their rivals and securing another league title.
Given Ronaldo’s extensive experience at the highest level of the game, his view holds significant influence, and his comments have already generated plenty of discussion among supporters.
Ronaldo has a strong and memorable record against Arsenal from his time at Manchester United, particularly during his first spell at the club.
Across all competitions, he faced Arsenal numerous times in Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League fixtures, scoring key goals and often producing decisive performances in big matches.
One of his most iconic contributions came in the 2008 Champions League semi-final, where his goal at the Emirates Stadium helped United progress to the final on their way to winning the trophy.
In total, he has scored several goals against Arsenal and is someone the club will be glad to see the back off now he is no longer playing in the Premier League.