Arsenal suffer another huge knock in the title race
Dubai: Slumped to the turf in the middle of the Etihad Stadium after a 2–1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City, Arsenal’s Declan Rice offered a defiant message that will resonate with every Gunners fan: “it’s not done”.
As they have done so often in recent years, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are once again closing in on current table toppers Arsenal, tightening their grip on the Premier League title race following Sunday’s 2–1 victory.
From a nine-point gap down to just three, with a game in hand, City are now firmly on Arsenal’s shoulder in the title race, as fans around the world begin to wonder whether it could be another late-season slip from the Gunners.
Rice’s words may provide a sense of belief for Arsenal fans regarding the mentality within the squad, but Sunday’s clash with City once again highlighted how Mikel Arteta’s side continue to fall just short when it matters most.
Much of the attention was on Arteta and the way he set up his team, with many expecting a typically pragmatic approach, which would have been accepted given Arsenal’s six-point lead over City at the top of the table.
A draw away from home would have been seen as a solid result, but the Spaniard instead sent a clear message with his team selection, naming the likes of Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard in the starting XI in a rare attacking setup from Arteta.
The players clearly got the message to give it a real go as well, with Arsenal starting well and pressing City high up the field.
The home side remained a constant threat, and given their recent form, it was no surprise when they struck first, with an outstanding goal from Ryan Cherki giving them an early lead inside the opening 20 minutes.
Arsenal players and supporters already appeared deflated, but the visitors were handed a lifeline when City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s clearance was blocked by Kai Havertz, with the ball ultimately deflecting into the net to bring the game level once again moments later.
Arsenal maintained their early momentum for much of the game and were unfortunate not to take the lead in the second half, with both Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz striking the post. However, ultimately City did what they so often do, making their chances count when it mattered most.
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland won his battle with Gabriel to get on the end of Nico O’Riley’s cross and put City ahead again not long after the hour mark.
To Arsenal’s credit, they kept pushing right until the end and arguably should have found an equaliser late on, but Havertz headed over the bar, allowing City to hold on and take all three points.
Whilst the Gunners still remain top, you just can’t help but think they missed out on a huge chance to bury their title rivals who will most likely go ahead of them on goal difference if they win their game in hand on Wednesday away at Burnley.
On top of that Arsenal’s form is certainly a worry, they’ve won just one game in their last six matches and although the performance against City was one they can be proud of, carrying that type of record when you’re chasing your first title since 2004 won’t do you any favours.
Yet there’s still hope, and plenty of football still to play.
Rice and his Arsenal teammates will know this, whilst Arsenal will be feeling the pressure no doubt, they still have a great chance of winning the title.
City still face a demanding run of fixtures, including a tricky away trip to Everton, and on paper have a more challenging run-in to the title race, so whilst the win over Arsenal is a huge one for the Citizens, all is not lost for the Gunners.