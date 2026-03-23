“It’s in their hands” Pep Guardiola puts pressure on Arsenal after EFL Cup triumph

Nico O'Reilly struck twice for the Citizens in the second half, capitalising on a goalkeeping error to score his first before adding a second shortly after, completing a brace that sealed the trophy for City.

Arsenal endured a disappointing performance and were left to rue a missed opportunity to claim their first trophy since 2020. However, despite the setback, Arteta’s side remain firmly on course in the Premier League title race, sitting nine points clear of City in second at the top of the Premier League table with just seven games remaining.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged that Manchester City’s Premier League fate is no longer in their control, but was quick to shift the pressure onto Arsenal, a side with a recent history of faltering in the final stretch of a title race.

"I would love to be nine points in front to be honest," he said. "It's in their hands. We need time, an incredible break. I am exhausted and after we see step by step."

He added: "I'm really pleased because Mikel (Arteta) created a team that is almost unbeatable. A fifth Carabao Cup in 10 years is not bad.

"Every time you win a title it looks more difficult than in the past. It is really difficult for many reasons."

City and Guardiola’s objective went beyond lifting the EFL Cup, it was about delivering a commanding display capable of planting seeds of doubt in Arsenal, who hold a healthy advantage in the title race.

On a stage set for both sides to lay down a marker, City emphatically did just that, while Arsenal failed to rise to the occasion.

Arsenal have shown over the past four seasons that once their momentum is disrupted, they have struggled to recover, but this campaign feels different.

A defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in September was swiftly answered with a convincing 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest. Similarly, after a draw away to City at the Etihad, they followed it up with an impressive victory over Newcastle on the road, a ground that has often proven difficult for them.

This added resilience has been a defining feature of Arsenal’s season, particularly as City have struggled for consistency, allowing the Gunners to open up a nine-point lead at the top of the table. However, City’s recent cup final victory will inject fresh belief into Guardiola’s side, a team renowned for hitting top form in the closing stages of a campaign.

With another crucial league meeting between the two sides looming next month, the question remains: will Arsenal stand firm, or will the weight of expectation begin to tell following their cup final disappointment?

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.