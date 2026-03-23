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Man City win EFL Cup – 25 titles in 18 years under Abu Dhabi United Group

The Citizens have thrived for nearly two decades under Abu Dhabi United Group’s ownership

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Manchester City have enjoyed almost two decades of success under Abu Dhabi United Group
Manchester City have enjoyed almost two decades of success under Abu Dhabi United Group
AFP-GLYN KIRK

Dubai: Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final takes the club to a whopping 25 titles in 18 years under the leadership of Abu Dhabi United Development and Investment Group (ADUG).

While the victory could have major implications for the Premier League title race, it also serves as a strong reminder of the Manchester City's sustained success since ADUG took ownership of the club in 2008.

Achievements since 2008

From their founding in 1894 through to 2008, City had secured a slim total of 12 honours. These included two league titles, two League Cups, four FA Cups, three Community Shields, and one European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The takeover by ADUG marked a turning point in the club’s history, propelling them from inconsistency into one of Europe’s dominant forces. Backed by the resources of their new owners, City were able to attract some of the biggest names in world football, both on the pitch and in the dugout. High-profile signings arrived in quick succession, while elite managers such as Pep Guardiola elevated the club’s style and consistency.

This transformation has translated into silverware, with City winning 25 major trophies: eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, seven League Cups, four Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Alongside success on the pitch, the club has also undergone major developments off it. The expansion of the Etihad Stadium and the creation of the state-of-the-art City Football Academy have turned City into a global sports institution, providing world-class facilities for both first-team players and youth development. Together, these changes have cemented Manchester City’s place among football’s modern elite.

Who are Abu Dhabi United Group?

ADUG is a private investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi. It was established in 2008 and is controlled by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a senior member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The group was created with the primary aim of acquiring Manchester City, marking the beginning of a new era for the club.

Since taking ownership, ADUG has played a central role in transforming City into one of the most successful and financially powerful clubs in world football. Through significant investment and long-term planning, the group helped establish the foundations for sustained success on and off the pitch, while also contributing to the creation and growth of the wider City Football Group (CFG) network of clubs around the world.

Why was the City Football Group created?

ADUG established City Football Group in 2013 to turn what was a single club into a global network of football teams and commercial operations.

CFG owns or has stakes in clubs across multiple continents, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Mumbai City FC, are just a few clubs under the CFG braket. All of these clubs share branding, scouting systems, coaching philosophies, and data analysis, creating a unified football identity built around the “City” model.

The idea behind CFG is both sporting and business-driven, allowing talent to be developed and moved between clubs, global sponsorship deals to be expanded, and brand growth in multiple markets at once. Backed primarily by the ADUG, CFG has become one of the most influential organisations in modern football, reshaping how elite clubs operate on a global scale.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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footballManchester CityAbu Dhabi

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