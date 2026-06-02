The company said the acquisition will support plans to create new trade routes linking Brazil directly with Khalifa Port and Abu Dhabi Food Hub in KEZAD, which is positioned as one of the region’s largest food trade and logistics hubs.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “The purchase of CLI is a game changer for AD Ports Group. The transaction extends our Group’s international reach for the first time into Latin America, and deepens our growing agrifoods activities, one of our core verticals.”

CLI operates two strategically important agri-bulk export terminals under long-term concessions. These include CLI Sul at the Port of Santos — Brazil’s largest sugar export terminal and a major gateway for corn and soybean exports — and CLI Norte at the Port of Itaqui, part of Brazil’s growing “Arc of the North” agricultural export corridor.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.