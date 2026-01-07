AD Ports boosts logistics leadership with senior global and regional hires

Dubai: AD Ports Group has announced a series of senior executive appointments to its Logistics Cluster, strengthening the leadership team under Jochen Thewes, who was recently appointed chief executive of the cluster.

Boris Kuehn has been appointed senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions. He brings experience in M&A, corporate venturing and post-merger integration, having previously led global corporate venturing and transportation and logistics M&A at Deutsche Bahn AG.

He is joined by Björn Eckbauer, appointed senior vice president of global air freight development and procurement. Eckbauer brings more than 30 years of air freight experience and previously served as senior vice president for global operations and procurement air freight at DB Schenker, following earlier leadership roles across regional and branch operations.

Thorsten Meincke has joined Noatum Logistics as executive vice president for ocean and air freight, taking responsibility for global product growth across the two divisions. Meincke brings more than two decades of international logistics leadership experience, most recently serving as chief operating officer and management board member at DB Schenker.

The group said the hires are intended to support the next phase of growth for its logistics business and advance its goal of positioning the cluster among leading global logistics services providers. The expansion builds on the platform created through Noatum Logistics, the group’s logistics arm.

Roberto Moreno has been appointed managing director for Latin America. He previously served as chief executive for Canada and Latin America at DB Schenker and has held senior roles across the Americas with DB Schenker, DAMCO and Kuehne + Nagel.

Samad Osman has been named managing director for Africa. He brings more than 20 years of executive experience across companies including Hapag-Lloyd, AP Moller Group, Kuehne + Nagel and OMA Group, and has overseen expansion and transformation across more than 30 African markets.

Thorsten Pook has been appointed managing director for the Middle East region. He brings more than 30 years of logistics experience, including senior roles at CEVA Logistics and Kuehne + Nagel across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.