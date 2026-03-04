AD Ports says UAE terminals operating normally amid tensions

Crisis plans activated but services continue without disruption
Abu Dhabi: AD Ports Group said its operations across all business sectors continue as normal despite ongoing regional developments, stressing that precautionary measures have been activated to ensure the continuity of services and the safety of its workforce and partners.
In a statement, the group said it had implemented crisis management and business continuity procedures in coordination with relevant authorities in the UAE, aimed at safeguarding employees, partners and stakeholders while maintaining uninterrupted services for customers.
All ports and terminals in the UAE managed and operated by the group’s ports cluster remain fully operational, along with associated services, the company said.
The group noted that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has declined amid current developments, and a similar decrease in the number of vessels arriving at Khalifa Port is expected. However, services at Khalifa Port will continue at full operational capacity without interruption.
At the same time, AD Ports Group said it expects an increase in cargo handling volumes across its global network as trade routes shift in response to regional circumstances.
Within the group’s maritime and shipping cluster, the vast majority of its fleet of 122 vessels, including container ships, general cargo vessels, roll-on/roll-off carriers and multipurpose ships, operate outside the Strait of Hormuz. Vessels currently in the strait continue providing shipping services within the Arabian Gulf.
Overall, the group expects the impact on its maritime and shipping sector to remain limited. It also said the anticipated effects on its economic cities and free zones sector, as well as its logistics operations, are likely to be minimal.
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group, said global trade has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to geopolitical challenges.
He added that through operational discipline and proactive risk management, the group continues to support supply chain stability and fulfil its commitments to customers across its international network, in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.
AD Ports Group said it continues to monitor geopolitical developments closely and assess any potential implications for maritime shipping routes, supply chains and global trade flows.