Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2027 promises another record-breaking event

Competition’s three-day format returns after a hugely successful expansion this year
Abu Dhabi: The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will return in 2027, following another record-breaking edition last month.
From January 8-10, 2027, teams from across the world will gather in the UAE capital to contest the eighth edition of the region’s Tournament of Choice.
The competition’s three-day format returns after a hugely successful expansion this year that saw more than 8,000 people attend Zayed Sports City across a weekend that welcomed 3,500 local, regional, and international players.
In total, 244 teams from Under-8s to Under-16s competed in the 2026 edition, 86 of these were international, spanning 18 countries, 4 continents, with a record-breaking 44 teams in the girls’ categories.
Off the pitch, players and spectators were able to enjoy the vibrant City Village that played host to entertainment and activations supported by the Club’s partners.
With the 2027 dates confirmed, teams are now being invited to register to compete in the region’s biggest football tournament.
Teams will compete with the aim of winning the Abu Dhabi Cup, and individual age-group winners will also be entered into a prize draw for their team to win a trip of a lifetime to a City Football Group club, where they will have the opportunity to train at a professional facility and watch the first team in action.
Simon Hewitt, Tournament Director, and Director of Football Operations Mena, said: “The 2026 edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup was a landmark event for us. It was the first time we had expanded the tournament to three days, and the reaction to that decision was incredible. Players were able to spend more time on the pitch, take in the incredible atmosphere of the City Village, and enjoy the sights and attractions of Abu Dhabi.
“We might only be a month removed from that tournament, but the hard work in preparing for 2027 starts now. Already, teams are asking when they can register, and we expect huge competition for places from all over the world.
“Every year, it is our job to innovate and develop the tournament creating an environment of the highest standards on and off the pitch — but one that is focused on providing a fun and memorable the experience for players, teams their families. We look forward to welcoming new and returning faces back next year.”
The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup has become a premier international youth tournament since its inception in 2017.