Over 3,500 players participate in Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup

Nedum Onuoha, former Manchester City defender and Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup Ambassador, was impressed by what he saw: “It was a fantastic three days at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2026. So many young boys and girls from around the world enjoyed this growing youth football platform. Beyond the results, the competitors played with smiles, expressing themselves, supporting one another, and creating memories that will stay with them long after the final whistle.

Boys’ U16s winners Al Seeb were the lucky team drawn from the hat and can now look forward to planning their trip. It was a repeat success for the team from Oman, who won the same age group last year - and were the winners of a trip to Manchester, where they trained at the Etihad Campus and watched the men’s first team play.

