Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament to see record participation

12,000 male and female players forming 558 teams from 117 academies are set to compete

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament (DOFA) is set to make history this season, with a record 12,000 male and female players forming 558 teams from 117 academies, including 40 girls’ teams.

Launched by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the UAE Football Association and in partnership with Delta Aid Sport, the tournament is part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to develop young sporting talent and reinforce the emirate’s standing as a leading global sports hub.

Players representing academies from across all Emirates will compete in multiple age categories ranging from 6 to 23 years old. The 2025 edition marks a 9.1% increase in player participation and an 11.6% rise in team entries compared to the previous season, which featured 11,000 players and 500 teams from 100 academies. These figures highlight the tournament’s growing appeal and its vital role in nurturing emerging football talent and expanding the sport’s grassroots base across the UAE.

Organized in a single-round league format, the championship also includes a Super Cup that brings together the top group winners. Matches will take place throughout the sporting season at nine different venues, including Dubai Sports City, ensuring wide participation and equal opportunities for all players and academies.

The DOFA Tournament reflects the DSC’s commitment to youth and academy development, in line with Dubai’s vision to identify, attract, and cultivate talent across all sports disciplines. It supports the emirate’s broader strategy to advance the sports sector, discover future stars, and produce new generations of high-performing athletes — further cementing Dubai’s position as a regional and global center for sports excellence and human development.

Through this initiative, the Dubai Sports Council aims to provide a professional platform for young footballers to sharpen their skills, gain competitive experience, and embrace the core values of fair play, teamwork, and sportsmanship. All tournament facilities and infrastructure have been prepared to the highest international standards of safety and professionalism, ensuring an outstanding experience for all teams and participants.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
