The Yas Canal waterfront project marks the club’s first branded residential development
Dubai: English football team Manchester City has signed an agreement with UAE-based Ohana Development to launch the world’s first club-branded residential project linked to the football club in Abu Dhabi.
The project, called Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, will be built along the Yas Canal waterfront and marks the club’s entry into branded real estate in the region. The development will span 1.67 million square metres, though pricing and launch timelines have not yet been disclosed.
Ohana Development will design and build the project, and according to a company statement, the Manchester City identity will be integrated throughout, from design elements to lifestyle experiences.
Ferran Sorriano, Chief Executive of City Football Group, said the project was a major step for the club. He said the development would bring Manchester City into a premium residential setting, using the club’s global appeal and strong regional footprint in a new way.
Manchester City has built a strong presence in Abu Dhabi over the years, going well beyond football.
Every season, more than 3,500 children take part in City Football Schools programmes across the emirate. The club also runs the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup, the region’s largest youth football tournament, which attracts thousands of young players annually.
Beyond sport, the club is involved in education and health initiatives. Last year alone, over 30,000 primary school children participated in its Healthy Lifestyles Programme, which aims to encourage active living.
The new residential project aims to build on this long-standing connection with the emirate.
Husein Salem, Chief Executive of Ohana Development, said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi.
He said the project is designed to create a future-ready residential community, aligned with the emirate’s evolving lifestyle and real estate ambitions.
