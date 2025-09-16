New collaboration aimed at Al Jazira's long term football development

City Football Group (CFG) and Al Jazira Club announce new strategic partnership
Abu Dhabi: City Football Group (CFG) and Al Jazira Club have announced a new phase in their collaboration, aimed at supporting Al Jazira’s long-term football development through expanded strategic consultancy. Building on CFG’s existing work with the Al Jazira Academy, the agreement now extends to include guidance across broader areas of football strategy.
Over the past two seasons, CFG has played a key role in enhancing the Al Jazira Academy by contributing expertise in coaching methodology, player education, technology integration, facility development, and operational planning.
This partnership has already yielded significant results, including the U21 team’s double victory in the 2024/25 Emirates Cup and Super Cup. The shared goal is to attract and develop top-tier talent for both club and country.
“We’re proud of the journey so far and excited about what lies ahead with Al Jazira,” said Thomas Kruecken, Manchester City Academy Director. “Through weekly meetings, staff exchanges, forums, and shared data insights, we’ve created a strong framework that’s delivering results. Our coaching approach emphasizes individual development plans and regular professional development for staff. This is just the beginning of an ambitious project.”
Under the new agreement, CFG will broaden its consultancy beyond the Academy, advising on best practices in talent identification, recruitment, player development, and performance optimization. The partnership will also incorporate data analytics, helping Al Jazira harness actionable insights to support decision-making and long-term success.
For CFG, this collaboration deepens its regional presence and strengthens opportunities for knowledge exchange through initiatives like City Football Schools, which currently serve more than 3,000 young players in the region.
“We’re excited to take our collaboration with Al Jazira to the next level,” said Olivier Turkel, General Manager of City Football Middle East. “Our global experience and proven development model allow us to bring unique value to this partnership. We’re committed to supporting Al Jazira’s on-pitch success and contributing to the broader growth of football across the region.”
Al Jazira Club CEO, Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, echoed this sentiment: “Partnering with City Football Group aligns with our commitment to world-class football development. We’ve already seen strong progress at the Academy, and we believe CFG’s expertise will help elevate every level of our Club – from youth development to sustainable, long-term success.”
Gareth Prosser, Al Jazira Academy Director, described the partnership as a major opportunity: “Over the past two years, our work with CFG has already brought significant benefits. Our vision is to be a leading Academy that consistently feeds talent into the First Team and national squads. Collaborating with CFG, a group with a proven player development model, helps us bring that vision closer to reality.”
