New collaboration aimed at Al Jazira's long term football development

Gareth Prosser, Al Jazira Academy Director, described the partnership as a major opportunity: “Over the past two years, our work with CFG has already brought significant benefits. Our vision is to be a leading Academy that consistently feeds talent into the First Team and national squads. Collaborating with CFG, a group with a proven player development model, helps us bring that vision closer to reality.”

“We’re excited to take our collaboration with Al Jazira to the next level,” said Olivier Turkel, General Manager of City Football Middle East. “Our global experience and proven development model allow us to bring unique value to this partnership. We’re committed to supporting Al Jazira’s on-pitch success and contributing to the broader growth of football across the region.”

