Dubai: Sharjah Sports Club will work strategically to support the humanitarian efforts of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide.

The SSC and TBHF signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday while naming the global charity as its humanitarian partner for this season that kicks off with the opening round of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL), this weekend.

Ebrahim Mohammed Al Jarwan, Board Member of Sharjah, and Mariam Al Hammadi, Director, TBHF, signed the agreement in the presence of Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Club’s Board.

As per the agreement, the club will support and promote all activities and messages that TBHF designs and implements in order to create a better future for refugees and internally displaced people worldwide.

The club will promote TBHF’s mission in all charitable and humanitarian initiatives it undertakes while carrying the charity’s messages to sports fans through branding on club jerseys’ sleeves.

Sharjah will also support TBHF’s initiatives across its website and social media platforms, and place advertisements at stadiums.

Welcoming the agreement, Al Jarwan said: “We highly value the humanitarian achievements and sustainable projects of TBHF across the world, that reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF to restore safety, security and dignity in the lives of innocent people who have lost everything to war, crises or calamity.

“Sharjah Sports Club aspires to be a strong supporter for TBHF as it continues with its key philanthropic activities, initiatives and campaigns. We view humanitarian work as a responsibility that demands the highest priority and we seek to present a unique model of active involvement in sustainable humanitarian efforts to promote social and cultural development across the region and the Arab world.”

Al Hammadi said: “We thank SSC for extending its valuable support to the projects and initiatives we implement worldwide to lessen the burden on displaced and disadvantaged populations. This partnership is a reinforcement of our message that humanitarian work is not limited to a certain sector, but a collective responsibility of individuals and institutions, that stems from a culture of giving nurtured by meaningful institutional programmes and partnerships like this one.