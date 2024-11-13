Enhancing the role of sports

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) at the Museum of the Future, the retreat brings together influential decision-makers, industry experts, and globally recognised sports personalities to shape a new future for sports in Dubai from 2025-2033.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Dubai Sports Retreat exemplifies the leadership’s commitment to making sports an essential pillar of society, emphasising the need for fresh ideas, and insights to enhance the role of sports in national life.

Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Mansoor and Khalfan Juma Belhoul discussing with sports personalities Khabib Nurmagomedov, Patrice Evra and Sania Mirza. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of DSC, toured the Retreat and engaged with participants from diverse nationalities and backgrounds. He interacted with attendees, commending their active involvement in an initiative aimed at further enhancing Dubai’s status as a leading global sports destination.

Raising the status of sports in Dubai

During the retreat, Sheikh Hamdan also met with Dubai’s sports ambassadors, a distinguished group of Arab and international stars who call the city home. He expressed his appreciation for their participation in the discussions and their contributions to raising the status of sports in Dubai. He emphasised that, while sports is inherently competitive, it also unites athletes through noble values like fair play, sportsmanship, mutual understanding, and collaboration. He noted that Dubai strives to uphold these values in all sporting events, fostering unity among athletes worldwide.

Dubai’s sports ambassadors attending the event included MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, former French footballers Patrice Evra and Bacary Sagna, Lebanese basketball icon Fadi Al Khatib, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, renowned cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Iraqi star footballer Nashat Akram.

The retreat was also attended by Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai; Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and top officials from federal ministries and local government departments along with professionals from the sports sector. Over 100 prominent local and international sports stars from across the world attended the event.

Sheikh Hamdan speaks to young UAE rhythmic gymnast Lamia Tariq Malallah during the retreat. Image Credit: WAM

Community engagement and professional growth

The retreat opened with a speech by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice-Chairman of DSC, highlighting the impact of sports on individuals, cities, and nations, from community engagement and professional growth to health, events, and economic contributions. He also shared the results of a survey conducted among athletes and the public.

The retreat saw two engaging dialogue sessions. The first titled The Power of Sports: An Impact Beyond the Field featured Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Bin Byat, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, owner of the Dubai Basketball Team.

The second session, Dubai: Land of Talents… Towards a Promising Future, featured globally renowned athletes, including Nurmagomedov, Patrice Evra, Fadi El Khatib, Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh.