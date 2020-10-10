Dubai: Ittihad Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Al Wasl, Fujairah and Bani Yas were among the winners in Round One of the Arabian Gulf Cup play-offs as the UAE football season opened over the weekend.
Playing at home, Kalba stunned Al Jazira 2-1, while Khor Fakkan caused the biggest upset with an away 4-2 result against Al Ain. Al Wasl showed good form in their 2-1 away win against Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi, while Fujairah secured full points at home with a solitary-goal win against visiting Ajman.
In the only drawn encounter of the opening round, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai were held 1-1 by Al Dhafra even as Bani Yas opened up the season with a 2-0 win against Hatta.
- AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic declares he has ‘cure’ for coronavirus
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals, Mumbaim Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad — top three teams in action on Sunday
- UFC Fight Island: Holy Jokes, Batman! Markus Perez promises ‘intelligent’ display in Abu Dhabi
- ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon postponed until next year
The start of the domestic season had been delayed by more than a month following issues with the ongoing pandemic. The season was scheduled for a start on September 3 with the opening round of the Arabian Gulf Cup. But with some staff from Al Wahda testing positive with coronavirus before their departure to Doha for the AFC Champions League, the UAE Football Association (UAE FA) delayed the commencement of football in the country by a little over a month.
Next weekend will see the start of the Arabian Gulf League, while the return round of play-offs of the Arabian Gulf Cup will be held on November 12-13.
Arabian Gulf Cup results
Kalba 2 Al Jazira 1
Fujairah 1 Ajman 0
Hatta 0 Bani Yas 2
Al Ain 2 Khor Fakkan 4
Al Wahda 1 Al Wasl 2
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 1 Al Dhafra 1
Arabian Gulf League fixtures
October 16
Al Wahda v Hatta, 6.15pm
Al Dhafra v Ajman, 6.15pm
Al Wasl v Bani Yas, 9pm
Fujairah v Sharjah, 9pm
October 17
Kalba v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 6.15pm
Al Ain v Khor Fakkan, 6.15pm
Al Nasr v Al Jazira, 9pm