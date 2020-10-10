AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced the completion of his quarantine period in his usual subtle manner as he declared he had been ‘cured’ of coronavirus.
The veteran Swedish striker had been in lockdown after testing positive for COVID-19, but after serving his time in isolation and getting the all-clear with a negative test.
Serie A side AC Milan confirmed that the Swedish striker had tested negative twice in a row, as stipulated in the protocol to be able to lift the quarantine procedure.
Ibrahimovic, 39, however, was not quite so muted on Twitter: “You are cured! The health authority says the quarantine is over, you can go out!”
The announcement comes a day after Milan said Ibrahimovic had tested positive a second time for COVID-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Milan derby on October 17.
Ibrahimovic first tested positive on September 24. The derby remains in doubt with two other Milan players and five from Inter currently in self-quarantine.
In spite of his absence, Milan have made a decent start to the season, having climbed to second in Serie A after winning all three of their games and reaching the group stages of the Europa League.