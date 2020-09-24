AC Milan’s outspoken veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always regarded himself as somewhat superior to most. Indeed, his Twitter feed has the tagline: “Lions don’t compare themselves to humans.”
On Thursday he took his taunts to a new level have directing his ire and belittling comments away from opposition players and teams and took on coronavirus itself instead after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I tested negative to COVID yesterday and positive today,” he tweeted. “No symptoms what so ever. COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”
AC Milan confirmed that the Swede, who has played at Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Ajax during a colourful career, had tested positive.
Milan players underwent tests on Wednesday after defender Leo Duarte was found to be infected following tests the previous day.
“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo/Glimt,” Milan said in a statement.
“The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”
Ibrahimovic will miss the Europa League match against the Norwegian side as well as Sunday’s Serie A match at Crotone.
But I’m sure he is already plotting his revenge against the disease, in his own inimitable way.