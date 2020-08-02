1 of 9
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be an AC Milan player next season, according to the Serie A club's sporting director Paolo Maldini. A stall in contract talks for the veteran Swedish star had led to rumours of a move to a host of Premier League teams in England, but that now looks off the agenda.
With a need for replacements across his squad, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing a bid for Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto, who is comfortable in midfield, defence and on the wing.
Chelsea's hunt for an upgrade on goalkeeper Kepi Arrizabalaga continues, with the Premier League giants preparing a bid for Burnley’s Nick Pope.
Manchester United are looking to the future as they have entered the race for Monaco teenage defender Benoit Badiashile. Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid are both interested in the French 19-year-old.
In what would be the most eyebrow-raising move of the summer, Tottenham's Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to make a bid for Watford captain and striker Troy Deeney. That would be a move not many of the Spurs faithful would be delighted with.
Another player who could be departing relegated Watford could be Ismaila Sarr, with Crystal Palace interested in the Senegalese striker.
Manchester United have not got flop forward Alexis Sanchez off their books just yet, as they are demanding 15 million pounds from Inter Milan, to make his loan deal permanent.
Paris St-Germain are looking to swoop in and steal Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Liverpool, with the French giants ready to pay full price for his signature in a bid to lure him to Paris instead of Anfield.
Everton are ready to offer Bournemouth's Joshua King a quick return to the Premier League following the Cherries' relegation last week. Apparently, Everton are hoping for a cut-price deal for the striker and will table a 15 million pounds bid.
