Uncertainty still swirls around the future of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he says he is still unsure about his future with the Italian giants as no contract discussions have been held less than a month before his deal expires.
Inter Milan could throw a spanner into Frank Lampard's rebuilding plans at Chelsea as they are looking to make a bid for midfielder N’Golo Kante
Leicester City's Ben Chilwell is the subject of a Premier League tug of war as Manchester United and Chelsea have joined Manchester City in attempting to lure the left-back away from King Power Stadium
Chelsea winger Willian will not be moving to David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami, with the Brazilian determined to secure a club in England when his contract expires at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Arsenal and Leicester face a fight for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, as AC Milan could be lining him up as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
English champions Liverpool could be beginning a clear out as defender Dejan Lovren looks like moving to Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg.
Chelsea will be sweating on a top-four place in the Premier League if they want to land Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. The youngster says he wants to play Champions League football next season.
Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele and Chelsea’s 25-year-old Tiemoue Bakayoko to strengthen their squad this summer.
