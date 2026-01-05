Under-18 coach Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge of the team
Dubai: Manchester United have parted ways with Ruben Amorim, with the 40-year-old departing with immediate effect after 14 months in charge amid a complete breakdown in relations.
The Portuguese manager arrived at Old Trafford in November 2024 from Sporting CP and exits following Sunday’s 1-1 draw away at Leeds United.
After that match, Amorim appeared to suggest tensions with the club’s hierarchy, stressing that he was United’s “manager,” not merely the “coach.”
He leaves the 13-time Premier League champions sixth in the table, having recorded just three wins in their last 11 games.
United released a statement confirming his departure. It reads: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.
"Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.
"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.
"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.
"Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday."
During the Sunday's media interaction, Amorim said, "I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United.
"And it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.
"I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
It has been reported that Amorim believed United would back him in the January window but there has been doubts cast over whether this would be the case.
His relationship with director of football, Jason Wilcox, is said to have been strained with the club reluctant to sanction the signings Amorim wanted because the players he had targeted for his preferred 3-4-3 may not suit the next head coach.
Amorim also referenced media criticism after the Leeds match, stating: “If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”
Manchester United are now searching for their seventh full-time manager or head coach since Alex Ferguson departed in 2013. He had been in charge for 26 years.
