Ruben Amorim sacked as Manchester United manager, Darren Fletcher taking charge

Under-18 coach Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge of the team

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Manchester United have parted ways with Ruben Amorim, with the 40-year-old departing with immediate effect after 14 months in charge amid a complete breakdown in relations.

The Portuguese manager arrived at Old Trafford in November 2024 from Sporting CP and exits following Sunday’s 1-1 draw away at Leeds United.

After that match, Amorim appeared to suggest tensions with the club’s hierarchy, stressing that he was United’s “manager,” not merely the “coach.”

He leaves the 13-time Premier League champions sixth in the table, having recorded just three wins in their last 11 games.

United released a statement confirming his departure. It reads: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

"Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

"Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday."

During the Sunday's media interaction, Amorim said, "I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United.

"And it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.

"I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

It has been reported that Amorim believed United would back him in the January window but there has been doubts cast over whether this would be the case.

His relationship with director of football, Jason Wilcox, is said to have been strained with the club reluctant to sanction the signings Amorim wanted because the players he had targeted for his preferred 3-4-3 may not suit the next head coach.

Amorim also referenced media criticism after the Leeds match, stating: “If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”

Manchester United are now searching for their seventh full-time manager or head coach since Alex Ferguson departed in 2013. He had been in charge for 26 years.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
