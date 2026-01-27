Frank Ilett who pledged not to cut his hair until five straight wins now has hope
Frank Ilett, known online as 'The United Strand' in Social Media, has endured 479 days of growing his hair into an increasingly distinctive afro style. The Oxford-born superfan, now residing in Spain, made a bold pledge on October 5, 2024: he wouldn't cut his hair until Manchester United won five consecutive games. What started as a lighthearted challenge has become a viral phenomenon, with millions following his remarkable journey on social media.
When his five-game streak finally comes, Ilett plans to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust, a UK charity providing wigs to children who have lost theirs due to illness.
Everything changed in mid-January when Michael Carrick was appointed head coach until season's end after Ruben Amorim got sacked. The former United midfielder made an immediate impact.
On January 17, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu secured a stunning 2-0 derby victory over title-chasing Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. Eight days later, Matheus Cunha scored a sensational 87th-minute winner in a thrilling Two consecutive wins over the Premier League's top two sides sent shockwaves through English football.
With two impressive victories already secured, the five-game streak is finally within touching distance. If United can maintain this intensity against Fulham and beyond, Ilett's wait could end within weeks.
The tactical clarity and intensity on display under Carrick has been absent for months. Previously, the closest Ilett came was three consecutive wins: against Rangers, Fulham, and FCSB under Ruben Amorim.
Carrick's appointment represents a genuine shift in momentum. The current winning run suggests that five consecutive victories might finally be achievable. But you never know. This United team can't be trusted.
What Ilett is doing goes beyond being just another football fan. His journey mirrors the bigger story of Manchester United itself, a club that has been searching for direction after years of instability in the dugout.
Since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped away, United have looked like a shadow of their former selves. They are no longer the relentless, dominant force that once set the standard in English football. At a club of Manchester United’s stature, winning five games in a row should feel routine, the bare minimum expectation. Today, it feels like something extraordinary.
At 29, Ilett has become a figure millions now root for, not because he plays the game, but because he represents belief. Belief that persistence matters. Belief that things can still turn around.
With Michael Carrick now in charge and already delivering two impressive wins, the barber no longer feels like a distant fantasy. It suddenly feels possible.
For United fans, and for everyone following Ilett’s story online, the weeks ahead genuinely feel exciting again.
