Frank Ilett, known online as 'The United Strand' in Social Media, has endured 479 days of growing his hair into an increasingly distinctive afro style. The Oxford-born superfan, now residing in Spain, made a bold pledge on October 5, 2024: he wouldn't cut his hair until Manchester United won five consecutive games. What started as a lighthearted challenge has become a viral phenomenon, with millions following his remarkable journey on social media.