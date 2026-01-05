Red Devils are burning through head coaches without addressing the fundamental issues
The bright lights of Old Trafford have faded for Ruben Amorim. The Field of Dreams has given him so many nightmares he may have started sleeping with the light on.
As soon as the latest manager in Carrington's revolving door packed up his locker and headed for the exit, agents will have been straight on the phone to the Manchester United hierarchy to push their cutting-edge coaches forward for the hottest of hot seats.
But what was once the most sought after job in football now looks like a hospital pass of a role that has left the previous occupants bruised and battered and needing to rebuild their confidence and careers.
Not one of the 10 men who have stepped into Sir Alex Ferguson's shoes can claim to have been a success based on the history of MUFC, particularly the MUFC of Ferguson's 26 years in charge. Not only that, they've all been scarred by the experience.
Who hasn't been burned by the Red Devils' challenge? David Moyes looked like a broken man, Louis Van Gaal looked disengaged, Jose Mourinho looked like he was losing it, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked exhausted, Erik Ten Haag looked like a jaded PE teacher... No-one looked happy or excited to be in the key seat at what is still one of the biggest jobs in football.
Are they all bad managers? No. There has to be a fundamental issue with how the club operates. Many books have been written by people far clever than I on how sporting success is built on solid foundations and a clear, shared vision. Apart from ensuring the commercial arm of the club continues to make lots of money, none of the previous managers have had a shared philosophy or approach. Is that their fault or the fault of those overseeing the club year after year?
Sir Alex ran the club with an iron fist; the clear leader with final say on everything from transfers to meal times. It's a model that understandably doesn't work in today's business-first game where things change fast and player and coach turnover is high. Yet, Sir Alex hasn't been in charge for more than 12 years now - ample time to adapt and change the club's structure and philosophy. Sir Jim Radcliffe promised a vision and quick success. He's seemingly brought in more confusion and disconnection with United looking like an old man struggling to keep up in a new world. The vicious circle of blaming the new coach for fundamental issues has remained.
The other 'big' clubs in England have adapted the European models of sporting directors and head coaches quite well; Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all had mixed success but they all have clear personalities as clubs and fans know what they represent (rightly or wrongly).
So what next for the red side of Manchester? For fans the simple answer is hope. Hope that the leadership has a plan and isn't reacting to media criticism or in-office politics. Hope that the players get behind the next man up. Hope that the next signings aren't also chewed up and spat out but bring a new identity to the team. Hope that the football comes first and the Manchester United way is reborn.
The next manager is going to have to dream the impossible dream, take on the pressure and criticism and hope that this time things will be different.
