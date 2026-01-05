Sir Alex ran the club with an iron fist; the clear leader with final say on everything from transfers to meal times. It's a model that understandably doesn't work in today's business-first game where things change fast and player and coach turnover is high. Yet, Sir Alex hasn't been in charge for more than 12 years now - ample time to adapt and change the club's structure and philosophy. Sir Jim Radcliffe promised a vision and quick success. He's seemingly brought in more confusion and disconnection with United looking like an old man struggling to keep up in a new world. The vicious circle of blaming the new coach for fundamental issues has remained.