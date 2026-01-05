Ruben Amorim sacked: Southgate, Xavi, Glasner & 4 others who could manage Manchester United next

The Argentine manager is currently in charge of the United States national team, preparing for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. However, there's speculation he could leave after the tournament. Pochettino has extensive Premier League experience from his successful spells at Southampton and Tottenham, where he built a reputation for developing young players and implementing attractive football. His work at PSG and Chelsea showed he can handle big clubs, and he remains highly respected in English football. Pochettino was previously considered by United for the top job, making him a familiar target. United would need to wait until post-World Cup or negotiate compensation with US Soccer to bring him in earlier—though with the club's current crisis, could they make an ambitious approach now and secure his services mid-cycle?