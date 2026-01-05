Ruben Amorim sacked: Southgate, Xavi, Glasner & 4 others who could manage Manchester United next

Fletcher takes interim charge as Man United search for a new manager
Manchester United have dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United—and the race is now on to find his replacement, with names ranging from Barcelona legend Xavi to former England boss Gareth Southgate in the frame. The Portuguese manager's departure comes amid mounting tensions with the club hierarchy, particularly with director of football Jason Wilcox.
Amorim's frustration boiled over after the Leeds match when he publicly stated he wanted to be "manager, not the coach" and pointedly told club officials to "do their job". This followed earlier complaints about a lack of support in the January transfer window.
Club sources indicate there were growing concerns about the lack of tactical evolution and progress under Amorim's leadership. While there are denials of direct power struggles or ultimatums, the breakdown in communication between Amorim and Wilcox proved irreparable.
Interestingly, club insiders maintain Amorim was aligned with the summer transfer strategy of prioritizing three versatile forwards over a midfielder. However, the relationship deteriorated significantly in recent weeks.
Manchester United's leadership structure remains unchanged: whoever replaces Amorim will operate as a head coach within a collaborative model, not as an all-powerful manager. No coach will hold recruitment veto power, a lesson learned from the Erik ten Hag era.
The club maintains confidence that the current squad can secure European football this season.
Darren Fletcher, currently managing the Under-18s, will take interim charge, with his first match being Wednesday's away fixture at Burnley. In an interesting twist, Fletcher's sons were recently given opportunities in the first team by Amorim. Now Fletcher will be in the dug-out instead of Ruben Amorim for the upcoming matches until they make the final decision on the permanent head-coach. That's an interesting story.
The Barcelona legend has been without a club since leaving Camp Nou in 2024. Despite budget constraints, he guided Barcelona to a LaLiga title and Spanish Super Cup double in 2023. As a free agent, United could approach him immediately without compensation complications.
The Bournemouth boss has earned widespread acclaim for his work on the south coast. After losing key players in the summer, he still led the Cherries to ninth place in his debut Premier League season. However, United would need to negotiate with Bournemouth to secure his services. Also, it's going to be a gamble similar to that of Ruben Amorim considering the lack of experience in handling a job of United's stature.
Since joining Crystal Palace in 2024, the Austrian has transformed the Eagles, delivering FA Cup and Community Shield success. He has previously been linked with the United job and represents a proven Premier League manager who understands English football. Another added advantage is that he uses a formation similar to Ruben Amorim’s, which could make the transition easier.
However, while the formations may look alike, the approaches are completely different. Glasner is ready to take on a major job in his career, having already enjoyed significant success in Germany before his move to England.
The former England manager led the Three Lions to consecutive European Championship finals, losing on penalties to Italy and in extra time to Spain. Despite not being universally popular with fans, Southgate's experience managing high-pressure situations and handling chaos could prove valuable. INEOS reportedly considered him previously, and his availability makes him an intriguing option.
Currently managing the German national team, Nagelsmann represents world-class potential. His tactical acumen and experience at the highest level make him an attractive long-term option. However, any approach would likely need to wait until summer, which could make giving Fletcher the interim role through the end of the season a strategic choice.But whether he is willing to become just another head coach remains uncertain.
The recently dismissed Chelsea manager could be another option, although his short spell at Stamford Bridge may give United some hesitation. However, his time at Chelsea can still be considered successful given the chaos at the club. Reports suggest he fell out with the board over control and authority, which might not sit well with United’s hierarchy.
The former United midfielder knows the club inside out, having played 11 years under Sir Alex Ferguson. Currently coaching the U18s, Fletcher could bring stability and a connection to United's successful past. One option would be to give him the role until summer before making a permanent appointment with proper due diligence.
The Argentine manager is currently in charge of the United States national team, preparing for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. However, there's speculation he could leave after the tournament. Pochettino has extensive Premier League experience from his successful spells at Southampton and Tottenham, where he built a reputation for developing young players and implementing attractive football. His work at PSG and Chelsea showed he can handle big clubs, and he remains highly respected in English football. Pochettino was previously considered by United for the top job, making him a familiar target. United would need to wait until post-World Cup or negotiate compensation with US Soccer to bring him in earlier—though with the club's current crisis, could they make an ambitious approach now and secure his services mid-cycle?
The decision ahead
United now face a crucial decision. They can either move quickly for an available candidate like Xavi or Gareth Southgate, or show patience by backing Darren Fletcher until the summer, when more options, including Julian Nagelsmann, could become available. The next appointment could shape the club’s direction for years to come, so INEOS simply has to get this decision right. The fans are growing increasingly frustrated and want to feel their club belongs to them again.
There will always be big names demanded by supporters, such as Zinedine Zidane, but he is believed to be focused on the French national team job and, on top of that, he does not speak the language, which makes that scenario even more unlikely.
