Former Premier League player Kurt Zouma signs for Dubai club Al Wasl

The former Chelsea and West Ham defender has signed a contract with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Al Wasl announced the signing of the free agent on Thursday, exciting their fans with the prospect of watching a former Premier League player.

The club, who were managed by football icon Diego Maradona in the 2011/12 season, announced the signing on their social media platforms with an image of the defender draped in an Al Wasl shirt.

The Emirati club’s sporting director is his fellow countryman, former France international Eric Abidal, who is believed to have been instrumental in pushing the transfer through.

He went on to play for Stoke City and Everton before concluding his English football career with West Ham United.

The first leg will be held at home on Wednesday March 4, with the return leg scheduled in Riyadh a week later.

After a turbulent conclusion to his brief spell in Romania, Zouma will be hoping to find stability at his new club. He departed CFR Cluj after featuring in just four matches for the team.

