Former Premier League player Kurt Zouma signs for Dubai club Al Wasl

The ex Chelsea player will play in the UAE Pro League
Former Premier League centre-back Kurt Zouma has joined UAE Pro League side Al Wasl.
The former Chelsea and West Ham defender has signed a contract with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.
The move comes just over a month after his contract with Romanian club CFR Cluj was terminated.
Al Wasl announced the signing of the free agent on Thursday, exciting their fans with the prospect of watching a former Premier League player.
The club, who were managed by football icon Diego Maradona in the 2011/12 season, announced the signing on their social media platforms with an image of the defender draped in an Al Wasl shirt.
The 31-year-old French defender has attracted interest from several clubs, including Chinese outfit Shandong Taishan and Scottish Premiership side Rangers.
The Emirati club’s sporting director is his fellow countryman, former France international Eric Abidal, who is believed to have been instrumental in pushing the transfer through.
The former Barcelona defender played a significant role behind the scenes in finalising the agreement.
Zouma began his career in the youth system at Saint-Etienne before earning a move to the Premier League with Chelsea.
During his stint at Chelsea, he lifted the Champions League, Premier League, and UEFA Super Cup.
He went on to play for Stoke City and Everton before concluding his English football career with West Ham United.
The transfer comes just ahead of Al Wasl’s quarter-final clash in the AFC Champions League 2 against Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The first leg will be held at home on Wednesday March 4, with the return leg scheduled in Riyadh a week later.
Zouma’s move coincided with his former West Ham United teammate Michail Antonio joining Qatari side Al Sailya on the same day.
After a turbulent conclusion to his brief spell in Romania, Zouma will be hoping to find stability at his new club. He departed CFR Cluj after featuring in just four matches for the team.