Arsenal fans fear another title bottling as Manchester United beat them with renewed DNA

Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Carrick has defeated Pep and Arteta in back-to-back games
Arsenal had not lost a game at the Emirates this season. Then they met Michael Carrick's Manchester United with renewed DNA and that was it. United won 3-2 and suddenly the title race looks very different. This is the first time they have conceded 3 goals in a game in 121 games.
It was Arsenal who took the lead through a Lisandro Martinez own goal, but a single careless mistake from Zubimendi was ruthlessly punished by Mbuemo to make it 1-1 going into halftime. It was one way traffic from Arsenal until then, but football does not care about possession.
However in the second half, Dorgu produced an absolute thunderbolt. A stunning strike that showed United mean business. Carrick's men have turned it around. He was later subbed off in the second half.
Arsenal thought they had grabbed it back when Merino found the net from a corner, something they have done so often this season. But Cunha had other ideas. The substitute needed just three minutes after Arsenal's equaliser to unleash a long range rocket. That was the winner.United had just three shots on target and scored three goals. Brutally efficient. Three daggers through the hearts of Gunners.
Arteta used all his substitutions but still suffered defeat. Michael Carrick has now beaten Pep and his disciple in back to back game weeks. That is what you call making a statement.
United are sitting fourth with 38 points now. This defeat has real significance in the title race. A race that looked comfortable for Arsenal suddenly feels fragile.
United have brought a new twist into it. City fans and Villa fans will be thanking Carrick for this one. Arsenal still have a four point lead at the top, but Villa and City are breathing down their necks now.
Arsenal have been runners up before. Arsenal have collapsed before. City are not in any real rhythm and Villa do not have significant experience doing this in the modern era. But Arsenal can be Arsenal's own villains.
Fans will be worried about another bottling. It is about keeping nerves. Some are even comparing Zubi's mistake in possession to Gerrard's slip. It is still a long way to go and Arsenal have the depth to win it, but do they have the character to do it? That is the big question.
They might win it this time considering City are not the same. But it is all about Arsenal. Can they avoid another collapse? That is what keeps you up at night. Arsenal fans must be restless thinking about it.
For Manchester United, this is renewed hope. Fans can sleep well tonight.
Dorgu has pulled his hamstring, but what a few weeks he has had. Mbuemo has scored in back to back big games. Bruno is enjoying that number 10 role. United's own Kobbie Mainoo is balling in midfield. Fearless. Sensible. Confident football.
Michael Carrick has brought smiles back to United faces again. Breaking Arsenal's unbeaten run is nothing new for Manchester United. They broke their 49 game unbeaten run back in the day. Now they have ended Arsenal's home run this season.
There were also talks about this Arsenal team beating United's 2008 team. That talk can rest now. They could not even beat this 2026 United team at their own backyard.
United fans are smiling again. For how long, we do not know. But tonight, they have every right to celebrate.
