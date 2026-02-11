Rooney takes brutal swipe at The United Strand as haircut saga live reaction breaks the internet

“I would put him to the other side of the country,” Rooney said
Frank Ilett, better known online as The United Strand, watched his now famous haircut challenge slip away once again as Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham on Tuesday night at the London Stadium. His live reaction, streamed on Kick and YouTube, drew more than 300000 viewers at its peak around full time. What was meant to be the fifth straight win that would finally end his 494 day wait for a trim instead reset the counter back to zero. His reaction has gone viral in Social Media.
Ilett began the challenge on October 5, 2024, vowing not to cut his hair until United win five matches in a row. Since then, his growing afro has become a symbol of the club’s inconsistency and a viral sensation across social media, where he now boasts more than 2.3 million followers overall, including 1.4 million on Instagram.
The emotional swings were clear throughout the watch along. When Tomas Soucek gave West Ham the lead in the 49th minute, Ilett buried his head in his hands. Hope returned briefly when Casemiro found the net, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.
A dramatic 96th minute volley from Benjamin Sesko salvaged a point, but the draw meant the winning run was over. Instead of celebrating, Ilett was left facing another long wait.
The challenge has divided opinion, and Wayne Rooney did not hold back on the No Tippy No Tappy podcast.
“I would put him to the other side of the country,” Rooney said. “He is doing my head in.
“We are talking about Michael Carrick and Manchester United trying to win their fifth game in a row and the whole thing is about this guy getting his haircut.
“I bet he is devastated if Manchester United win because he will be irrelevant.”
Rooney’s frustration reflects a wider debate among fans. Some see the stunt as harmless fun during a turbulent era. Others believe it distracts from serious conversations about the team’s performances and Carrick’s rebuild.
Ilett insists his intention has always been to spread positivity at a difficult time for the club. He has admitted that his hair now feels like a visual representation of United’s stop start form, but he remains committed to the promise.
What began as a lighthearted pledge has evolved into a full scale commercial venture, with an agent reportedly handling brand partnerships as the audience continues to grow. Even he met former Manchester United player and Barca legend Pique before the game against West Ham. He has become an internet sensation. This is how things work in the Social media era. Some might like it, some won't.
For now, the scissors stay away. The count returns to zero. And until Manchester United can deliver five straight wins, The United Strand will keep streaming, reacting, and waiting.