Rooney takes brutal swipe at The United Strand as haircut saga live reaction breaks the internet

Frank Ilett, better known online as The United Strand, watched his now famous haircut challenge slip away once again as Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham on Tuesday night at the London Stadium. His live reaction, streamed on Kick and YouTube, drew more than 300000 viewers at its peak around full time. What was meant to be the fifth straight win that would finally end his 494 day wait for a trim instead reset the counter back to zero. His reaction has gone viral in Social Media.