Premier League review – Top three results

Check out the top three results from the weekend’s EPL games
From shock results and late drama to the classic new-manager bounce, this weekend’s Premier League action had it all, here is our top three results.
Following a disappointing defeat against Manchester United at home last weekend, all eyes were on how Arsenal would react in their next test against Leeds United at Elland Road. The Gunners silenced a lot of doubters putting on an emphatic display thrashing Leeds with ease as Mikel Arteta’s side continue their run towards the Premier League title.
The visitors took the lead in the 27th minute when midfielder Martín Zubimendi headed home from a corner, giving Arsenal control early on. Just before halftime, Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow inadvertently turned another Arsenal corner into his own net, doubling the visitors’ advantage heading into the break.
Arsenal continued their dominance after the break extending their lead in the 69th minute through Viktor Gyökeres, who finished well after a cross from Gabriel Martinelli. Substitute Gabriel Jesus capped a strong team performance with a smart finish just before full-time.
The win for Arsenal has resulted in the side stretching their lead at the top of the table to six points after Manchester City’s draw to Spurs on Sunday night.
Liam Rosenior continued his strong start to life as Chelsea Head Coach following a dramatic 3-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday evening.
The Blue’s forged together an incredible comeback after a lackluster opening half saw the side go into the break two goals down. The visitors stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half, with Jarrod Bowen opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes of the match and Crysencio Summerville adding a second in the 36th minute as West Ham dominated early proceedings.
Rosenior, who fielded a rotated squad, was forced to introduce João Pedro and Marc Cucurella at the break and the impact was instant. Pedro pulled one back in the 57th minute, heading home from a Wesley Fofana cross, before Marc Cucurella levelled with a header in the 70th minute.
Chelsea pilled on the pressure and deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernández struck the decisive goal to seal the turnaround for the Blues.
The feel-good factor has well and truly returned to Old Trafford after a remarkable couple of weeks under new interim head coach Michael Carrick, with United claiming eye-catching victories over both City and Arsenal.
The Red Devil’s matched their result against the Gunners last weekend as they left it right to the wire to pull off a dramatic win against Fulham. The hosts surged ahead when Casemiro headed home from a Bruno Fernandes set-piece in the 20th minute of the match. They doubled their lead early in the second half as Matheus Cunha finished brilliantly to put the hosts 2–0 up.
Despite looking relevantly comfortable, Fulham mounted a strong late fightback which started when Raúl Jiménez pulled one back with a penalty in the 85th minute, and just moments later Kevin curled a stunning strike into the top corner to level the score line in stoppage time.
United had the final say deep into added time when substitute Benjamin Sesko curled home a 94th-minute winner, securing all three points for Carrick’s side and sending the Stretford End wild.
