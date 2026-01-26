Premier League review – Top three results

A look back at the top three EPL results from the weekend’s fixtures
Take a look at the top three results from matchweek 23 in the Premier League from across the weekend.
The Cherries left Liverpool stunned on Saturday night when Amine Adli scored just his second goal in the Premier League this season in the 95th minute of the match to secure a 3-2 win for Bournemouth.
Despite Liverpool starting the game well it was the hosts who got themselves ahead just before the half hour mark when Evanilson profited from a Virgil Van Dijk mistake. Álex Jiménez left the Reds with plenty to do when he doubled Bournemouth’s lead just seven minutes after their opener following a neat finish which found its way through Allison Becker’s legs.
Liverpool began their fightback just before the break when Van Dijk rose highest to flick a header past Djordje Petrovic from a corner. The comeback was completed in the second half when perhaps Liverpool’s best player this season, Dominik Szoboszlai, linked up with Mohammed Salah before finding the bottom corner following a well worked set-piece.
The travelling Liverpool fans would have backed their side to go on and snatch the three points but Bournemouth refused to relent. Arne Slot’s team were undone by another defensive error in the final minute of the game allowing Adli to seize on a late scramble to fire home the winner, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.
The result was a significant blow to Liverpool, ending their 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions and extending their winless streak in the Premier League this calendar year. The defeat raises fresh questions for Slot surrounding consistency and defensive solidity as the head coach now faces mounting pressure to climb his side back into the top four.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, will take confidence from their gritty performance and hope to build on their win following a previous disappointing run of results.
Liam Rosenior made it two wins out of two in the Premier League following Chelsea’s dominant 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.
The Blue’s went into the game knowing they had the opportunity to surpass top four rivals Liverpool and Manchester United with a win taking them to fourth.
After a strong opening half hour, the breakthrough came in the 34th minute when teenage forward Estêvão capitalised on a misplaced Palace pass to score his first league goal and give Chelsea the lead heading into the break.
After the interval Chelsea quickly doubled their advantage, with João Pedro sliding a composed finish past the goalkeeper soon after the restart. Midway through the second half, the Blues were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for an accidental handball, and Enzo Fernández calmly converted to make it 3–0, effectively putting the game beyond Palace’s reach.
Palace saw their day go from bad to worse when Adam Wharton was sent off in the 72nd minute for a second bookable offence, reducing the hosts to ten men. Oliver Glasner’s side did managed to get themselves a goal when Chris Richards found the back of the net with a header but this proved to be just a consolation.
Despite controversy over his appointment, the Chelsea fans will be pleased with how their new head coach has seemly steadied the ship, as his side head into some more favourable fixtures in good form as they continue their fight towards Champions League qualification.
Palace look anything but stable, having not won a league game in way over a month the Eagles could find themselves in a relegation battle if they do not regain form soon.
Undoubtedly the standout result of the weekend came on Sunday night, as Manchester United fought back from a goal down to claim a dramatic 3–2 victory at the Emirates.
Arsenal, who were unbeaten at home all season, went into the game with the chance to go seven points clear of nearest title rivals Manchester City, whilst United would have been looking to replicate their incredible derby win over City in their previous fixture.
It was the Gooners who took a deserved lead on 29 minutes when a Bakayo Saka cross came off the heel of Lisandro Martinez before rolling over the line.
Arsenal seemed to have took their foot of the gas following their goal as United grew in confidence as they began to have a few closer sights at goal. The Red Devils eventually punished the hosts for their complacency when Bryan Mbeumo pounced on a weak back pass from Martin Zubimendi and took the ball past David Raya to level the scoreline.
United flew out of the traps following the break and found themselves ahead just minutes after the interval through a wonder strike from Patrick Dorgu which flew in off the underside of the bar and silencing the home crowd.
After applying pressure, the table-toppers eventually responded when Mikel Merino bundled home from a corner to level the game again and raise hopes of salvaging a point or to even go on and win the game.
However, United and substitute Matheus Cunha had other ideas, the summer signing produced a stunning long-range effort into the bottom corner on 87 minutes to complete United’s dramatic turnaround and secure all three points.
Interim head coach Michael Carrick will be absolutely delighted with his first two wins in charge with his side beating first and second in the table and move ahead of Chelsea to fourth.
Arsenal now have just a four-point gap on City and will need to regroup and go again following what was not only a disappointing defeat but also a poor performance at home.
