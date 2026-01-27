Premier League’s Top 5 January Transfer Signings

Take a look at the top five Premier League January transfer signings
As deadline day approaches let’s take a look at five of the best Premier League signings that have been made during the January transfer window.
Injuries, loss of form and fixture congestion are all reasons as to why a club may look to do busy in January, but which winter signings have worked out the best?
Signed by the Blues for a reported fee of £12 million in 2008, the versatile defender proved to be great value for money.
Coming from Russia, Ivanović initially took time to settle, but once established he became one of Chelsea’s most dependable players for nearly a decade.
Naturally a centre-back, he evolved into an elite right-back with his greatest strength perhaps one-v-one duels. The Serbian also offered a threat going forward, scoring 34 goals in 337 appearances, his ability to attack set pieces and arrive late in the box made him a genuine weapon in attacking areas. Some of Ivanović’s most memorable contributions came in decisive moments on the biggest stages. He scored the winning goal in the 2009 FA Cup final against Everton and delivered a dramatic last-minute header to secure the 2013 Europa League final victory over Benfica.
During his time at Chelsea he won three Premier League titles (2009–10, 2014–15 and 2016–17), three FA Cups (2009, 2010 and 2012), the League Cup in 2015, the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and the UEFA Europa League in 2013, cementing his status as one of Chelsea’s most successful and reliable defenders of the modern era.
After the departure of legendary striker Fernando Torres, the Reds were looking for a new main man in attack, that came in the form of Uruguayan Luis Suárez. Signed from Ajax in January 2011 for a reported £23 million Saurez quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield.
Suárez played with an edge that infected teammates and unsettled opponents, pressing defenders aggressively, chasing lost causes and refusing to accept defeat in any situation. His intensity and competitive fire embodied the mentality Liverpool were rebuilding towards, following a number of disappointing years.
Across 133 appearances, he scored 82 goals and provided 47 assists, numbers that place him among the most productive forwards in the club’s history. His peak came during the 2013–14 season, when he scored an incredible 31 Premier League goals in 33 games, winning the Golden Boot and PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, while also finishing joint-winner of the European Golden Shoe.
Although Liverpool did not win the Premier League during his time at the club, Suárez lifted the League Cup in 2012, scoring in the final against Cardiff City. Ultimately, his impact went beyond silverware: Suárez restored belief, excitement and attacking fearlessness at Anfield, making him a signing whose influence is still felt long after his departure.
Patrice Evra proved to be one of United’s most important and successful signings of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, evolving from a difficult start into a leader, serial winner and one of the Premier League’s best left-backs, signing for a reported fee of £5.5 million.
Joining from AS Monaco in January 2006 at just 24-years-old, the left-back initially struggled with the physicality and pace of English football and was even substituted at half-time on his debut against Manchester City. Competing with seasoned pro, Gabriel Heinze for the left-back position, Evra had to work extremely hard to prove his worth to not only the manager but also his teammates. By the 2006–07 season, he had established himself as first choice and never looked back.
Defensively, Evra combined positional intelligence, recovery pace and consistency. He was rarely beaten one-on-one, recovered quickly in transition and excelled at reading danger early. United regularly ranked among the league’s strongest defensive sides during his peak years, keeping multiple Premier League clean-sheet records while Evra was a fixture in the back line.
Statistically, Evra made 379 appearances for United, with a remarkable trophy haul which includes: five Premier League titles (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013), three League Cups (2006, 2009, 2010), the UEFA Champions League (2008), the FIFA Club World Cup (2008) and four Community Shields.
Signed from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk arrived to Anfield with heavy scrutiny after becoming the world’s most expensive defender at the time signing for a fee of £75 million. Any doubts were quickly dismissed when he scored the winning goal on his debut against Everton in the FA Cup, announcing his presence in emphatic fashion. From that moment, Liverpool’s defensive stability improved dramatically, with van Dijk bringing composure, authority and confidence to a back line that had previously been vulnerable.
Van Dijk was widely viewed as the final piece of the puzzle for a Liverpool side already on an upward trajectory under Jürgen Klopp. The attacking talent was in place and the intensity of Klopp’s system was clear, but the team lacked a commanding defensive leader. The dutch defender provided exactly that, his pace, aerial dominance and positional awareness allowed Liverpool to defend higher up the pitch, unlocking the full potential of the team’s pressing and attacking style.
With Van Dijk at the heart of defence, Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in 2019, the FIFA Club World Cup later that year, and ended a 30-year wait for a league title by lifting the Premier League in 2020. Further honours followed with the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022, as well as another League Cup and Premier League title in 2024 and 2025. Individually, Van Dijk finished runner-up for the Ballon d’Or in 2019, a rare achievement for a defender.
Possibly one of the Red Devils greatest ever defenders, Nemanja Vidić joined United from Spartak Moscow in January 2006 for just £7 million, arriving in the same transfer window as Evra. Like Evra, his introduction to English football was far from smooth. The physical demands, pace and intensity of the Premier League initially caught him out, and he struggled for consistency in his first few months.
Once settled, he quickly became irreplaceable at the heart of United’s defence, renowned for his bravery, aerial dominance and positional discipline, he excelled in duels and was one of the league’s most reliable defenders in one-on-one situations.
The Serbian formed a brilliant partnership with fellow centre-back Rio Ferdinand, with the pair apart of the side which conceded just 22 league goals in the 2007-08 season. His leadership qualities were unmistakable so much so that in 2010 he was appointed club captain by Ferguson.
Across 300 appearances for Manchester United, Vidić won an extraordinary collection of honours: five Premier League titles (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013), three League Cups (2006, 2009, 2010), the UEFA Champions League (2008), the FIFA Club World Cup (2008) and four Community Shields. Individually, he was named Premier League Player of the Season twice (2008–09, 2010–11), a rare achievement for a defender.
