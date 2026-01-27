Premier League’s Top 5 January Transfer Signings

Joining from AS Monaco in January 2006 at just 24-years-old, the left-back initially struggled with the physicality and pace of English football and was even substituted at half-time on his debut against Manchester City. Competing with seasoned pro, Gabriel Heinze for the left-back position, Evra had to work extremely hard to prove his worth to not only the manager but also his teammates. By the 2006–07 season, he had established himself as first choice and never looked back.