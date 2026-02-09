Premier League review – Top three results

Check out the best results from the weekend’s EPL games
From confident wins and title challengers to ruthless red cards, this weekend’s Premier League action had it all, here is our top three results.
The Gunners continued their title hunt with a confident win over Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The hosts controlled the tempo throughout and were rarely troubled as they extended their impressive home form.
The breakthrough arrived just before the interval in the 42nd minute, when Martín Zubimendi struck to give Arsenal a deserved lead going into half-time. The Spanish midfielder found the bottom corner with a great finish from outside the box which hit the post before finding the back of the net.
Arsenal doubled their advantage just after the hour mark through substitute Viktor Gyökeres, whose impact off the bench added extra threat to the home side’s attack. Gyökeres then put the result beyond doubt deep into stoppage time, scoring again in the 90+3rd minute, claiming his eighth goal this season and capping a convincing evening for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Michael Carrick made it four wins out of four since taking charge of United as Interim head coach. United controlled large portions of the game and made their advantage count after Spurs were reduced to ten men early on.
The first goal came in the 38th minute when Bryan Mbeumo finished from close range after a well-worked set-piece routine, giving the Red Devils the lead going into half-time. United then wrapped up the points with just 10 minutes to play through Bruno Fernandes, who met a delivery into the box and slotted home to make it 2–0.
Spurs chances were severely limited, a situation made worse when captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute for a straight red card following a reckless challenge, leaving the away side to battle for over an hour with ten men. Even before the red card, Spurs struggled to carve out clear openings, and United’s dominance in possession and territory kept the visitors largely on the defensive.
The win underscored Manchester United’s strong home form this season, with Old Trafford once again providing a platform for a confident, controlled performance. The three points helped United stay on track in their hunt for top four and extend their unbeaten run under Carrick’s leadership.
Manchester City produced a dramatic late comeback to beat Liverpool 2–1 at Anfield on Sunday, in a match that had major implications for the Premier League title race. Liverpool looked in control for long periods, but City’s resilience and late goals swung the contest in their favour.
Arne Slot’s side took the lead in the 74th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a stunning long-range free-kick, curling the ball into the top corner to give the hosts the advantage and spark wild celebrations in the stands.
However, City hit back late in the game. Bernardo Silva struck in the 84th minute after a well-worked attacking move to level the score, and then Erling Haaland secured the victory in injury time by calmly converting a penalty following a foul on Matheus Nunes in the box, with the goal his first at Anfield in City colours.
The result was significant not just for the three points but for City’s momentum in the title race, keeping them within striking distance of league leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool drift further away from the top four.
