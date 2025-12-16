Mainoo's brother with "Free Kobbie Mainoo" T-Shirt at Old Trafford — We don't think Fergie would have allowed this to happen

Family tactics: Mainoo's brother sparks debate at Old Trafford
During Manchester United's thrilling 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday night, Kobbie Mainoo's brother made a public statement about the midfielder's limited playing time. Jordan Mainoo-Hames, a former Love Island contestant from 2019, attended the match wearing a shirt with the message "Free Kobbie Mainoo" and subsequently shared the image on his Instagram story.
The gesture highlighted growing concerns about the 20-year-old academy graduate's role under head coach Ruben Amorim, as he has not started any Premier League matches this season. Despite his impressive credentials—including scoring the winning goal in the 2024 FA Cup final and starting for England in the Euro 2024 final—Mainoo has found opportunities scarce under the Portuguese manager.
When Mainoo entered the match in the 61st minute as a substitute for Casemiro, who had received a yellow card, he was greeted with loud cheers from the home supporters. This 29-minute appearance marked his longest stint since late November, with his season total now standing at just over 300 minutes across all competitions.
Regarding potential movement in January, sources indicate United are hesitant to approve a permanent transfer but might consider loan proposals, particularly after their Africa Cup of Nations participants return.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Amorim emphasized that the team comes first but welcomed dialogue, stating he would be pleased if Mainoo approached him to discuss his situation. The manager acknowledged understanding individual player ambitions while noting that frustration helps no one.
This public display, while well-intentioned, is ultimately unnecessary and sets a dangerous precedent. Would Sir Alex Ferguson have tolerated such behavior? Would he have allowed players' families to get involved in team selection matters like this? Yes, social media wasn't a thing back in the day, but still—this is getting out of hand.
Make no mistake: Amorim should give Kobbie more minutes, especially when considering United's lack of control in the midfield. The young England international has proven his quality and deserves to be playing regularly. However, this is not the way to protest. Public pressure through family members wearing statement shirts at Old Trafford undermines the manager's authority and puts the club in an awkward position.
Manchester United shouldn't tolerate such behavior. They have to be ruthless about maintaining standards and discipline, regardless of who the player is or how justified the frustration might be. Kobbie deserves more minutes, and the academy needs to be given more presence in this United side—these points are valid. But there is a proper way to get things done, and it doesn't involve putting the club in the spotlight like this.
The irony is that this kind of public protest could actually harm Mainoo's chances. No manager wants to be seen capitulating to external pressure, and no club wants to set a precedent where family members can influence selection through social media campaigns. If every frustrated player's relatives started wearing protest shirts at matches, the situation would become untenable.
The correct approach is through private conversations between player and manager, through agents speaking with the club, or ultimately through requesting a transfer if the situation doesn't improve. What it shouldn't involve is turning Old Trafford into a platform for public grievances that create unnecessary headlines.
United needs discipline, structure, and a clear hierarchy. That's how Ferguson built his dynasty, and that's what Amorim needs to establish if he's going to turn this club around.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox