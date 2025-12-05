Premier League: Manchester United vs West ham live updates

Three points against West Ham at Old Trafford would United to fifth
Callum Wilson appeals loudly for a handball against Luke Shaw, but Shaw’s arm is tucked in and right in front of his body. No chance of a decision there and play continues without delay.
United come inches from scoring in a frantic spell. Amad Diallo does brilliantly on the right side of the area, beats his man and cuts the ball back. Zirkzee tries to guide it goalward with his hip we think but Wan Bissaka is on the line to clear. What a clearance that was !!
The rebound pops up and a bicycle kick attempt is blocked, then another rebound falls to Bruno whose volley clips the post. A crazy few seconds that somehow ends without the net moving.
(27 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
Finally some life from United. Bruno makes a clever run in behind the West Ham defence and forces a corner. They work it short and the ball reaches Mbeumo in the right half space. His looping effort looks awkward for the keeper but Areola parried it away for another corner.
Resulting corner has been defended.
(25 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
Manchester United have been sloppy so far and there is no real intensity in their play. It feels very similar to how they opened against Crystal Palace over the weekend. Not good enough for a home match they simply cannot afford to drift through.
(22 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
A West Ham corner causes trouble. Bruno’s clearance is tame and drops straight to Diouf inside the box. He lashes at it but sends the effort wide. A clear chance wasted for the visitors.
(19 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
United are finding it tough in the middle of the pitch where they are outnumbered two against three once again. West Ham look sharper, stronger and more settled. They have been the better side so far.
(17 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
Ayden Heaven's 8th minute booking was the earliest yellow by a Manchester United player in a Premier League home game since Luke Shaw in April 2022
United fans roar again as Bruno Fernandes goes down after Tomas Soucek dives himself in front of the shot. Soucek simply blocks the strike and the officials wave away the appeals without hesitation.
Bruno is adamant but there is nothing in it
(10 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
Not the start young Ayden Heaven hoped for. He dives in on Jarrod Bowen and mistimes the challenge, leaving the referee with an easy decision. The yellow card comes out and it's not the start he was hoping for.
(8 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
First real chance for West Ham as Wan Bissaka bursts in behind the United line on the right hand side and pulls the ball back perfectly. Fernandes meets it with a firm hit and it looks dangerous, but Casemiro steps in with a superb block to keep United level.
(6 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
The home fans rise as Amad Diallo goes down after feeling Mateus Fernandes place a hand on his back. United appeal loudly but there is nothing in it. Nowhere near enough contact for a penalty and the officials wave play on without hesitation.
Good refereeing there. Amad was trying to con the ref there
(4 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
De Ligt missing in defence is a major blow for United, but this is a real chance for young Heaven to show he belongs at this level. Having Cunha available in attack helps. He has that x factor in him.
(2 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
West Ham did the league double over United last season and caused all sorts of problems, but this feels very different. A lot has changed since then and this West Ham side is really struggling for rhythm and confidence. The question is whether they can still find a way to trouble United tonight.
(1 mins United 0 West Ham 0)
Callum Wilson reaches a fine milestone tonight as he plays his 250th match. The question now is whether he can make it memorable at Old Trafford by finding the net for West Ham.
Man United have lost four of their five Premier League games against West Ham, more than they had in their previous 28 against the Hammers.
