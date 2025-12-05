GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football
LIVE

Premier League: Manchester United vs West ham live updates

Three points against West Ham at Old Trafford would United to fifth

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.
Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.
AFP-OLI SCARFF
Manchester United enter the final match of this Premier League round knowing a win puts them in a healthy place in the table. Three points against struggling West Ham at Old Trafford would take them up to fifth. The area around United remains incredibly tight. They sit in the centre of an eleven team cluster that is separated by only five points. If Ruben Amorim wants his side to make genuine strides this season, this is the moment to build momentum. Manchester United showed good fight to come back and beat Crystal Palace over the weekend, but the memory of their previous outing at Old Trafford still lingers. They lost to Everton despite playing against ten men for most of that match, a result that raised real concerns about consistency and focus. West Ham may arrive with a plan to sit deep and frustrate, yet United know they cannot afford another stumble. This is the type of fixture where a serious side steps up, controls the tempo and gets the job done. Tonight demands exactly that.

penalty shout from West ham

Callum Wilson appeals loudly for a handball against Luke Shaw, but Shaw’s arm is tucked in and right in front of his body. No chance of a decision there and play continues without delay.

CRAZY SCENES: Goal line clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka

United come inches from scoring in a frantic spell. Amad Diallo does brilliantly on the right side of the area, beats his man and cuts the ball back. Zirkzee tries to guide it goalward with his hip we think but Wan Bissaka is on the line to clear. What a clearance that was !!


The rebound pops up and a bicycle kick attempt is blocked, then another rebound falls to Bruno whose volley clips the post. A crazy few seconds that somehow ends without the net moving.

(27 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

United show a spark at last as Areola saves

Finally some life from United. Bruno makes a clever run in behind the West Ham defence and forces a corner. They work it short and the ball reaches Mbeumo in the right half space. His looping effort looks awkward for the keeper but Areola parried it away for another corner.

Resulting corner has been defended.


(25 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

United look flat with no real intensity

Manchester United have been sloppy so far and there is no real intensity in their play. It feels very similar to how they opened against Crystal Palace over the weekend. Not good enough for a home match they simply cannot afford to drift through.


(22 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

CHANCE : Diouf fires wide after poor clearance from Bruno

A West Ham corner causes trouble. Bruno’s clearance is tame and drops straight to Diouf inside the box. He lashes at it but sends the effort wide. A clear chance wasted for the visitors.


(19 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

West ham look sharper

United are finding it tough in the middle of the pitch where they are outnumbered two against three once again. West Ham look sharper, stronger and more settled. They have been the better side so far.


(17 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

STAT PAT : Heaven's yellow has a stat to tell

Ayden Heaven's 8th minute booking was the earliest yellow by a Manchester United player in a Premier League home game since Luke Shaw in April 2022

Another penalty shout from United

United fans roar again as Bruno Fernandes goes down after Tomas Soucek dives himself in front of the shot. Soucek simply blocks the strike and the officials wave away the appeals without hesitation.

Bruno is adamant but there is nothing in it


(10 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

YELLOW CARD : Ayden Heaven

Not the start young Ayden Heaven hoped for. He dives in on Jarrod Bowen and mistimes the challenge, leaving the referee with an easy decision. The yellow card comes out and it's not the start he was hoping for.


(8 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

West ham chance : Casemiro block

First real chance for West Ham as Wan Bissaka bursts in behind the United line on the right hand side and pulls the ball back perfectly. Fernandes meets it with a firm hit and it looks dangerous, but Casemiro steps in with a superb block to keep United level.


(6 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

United shout for a penalty but nothing given

The home fans rise as Amad Diallo goes down after feeling Mateus Fernandes place a hand on his back. United appeal loudly but there is nothing in it. Nowhere near enough contact for a penalty and the officials wave play on without hesitation.

Good refereeing there. Amad was trying to con the ref there


(4 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

Heaven steps in as De Ligt misses out

De Ligt missing in defence is a major blow for United, but this is a real chance for young Heaven to show he belongs at this level. Having Cunha available in attack helps. He has that x factor in him.


(2 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

Kick off at Old Trafford

West Ham did the league double over United last season and caused all sorts of problems, but this feels very different. A lot has changed since then and this West Ham side is really struggling for rhythm and confidence. The question is whether they can still find a way to trouble United tonight.


(1 mins United 0 West Ham 0)

Memorable day for Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson reaches a fine milestone tonight as he plays his 250th match. The question now is whether he can make it memorable at Old Trafford by finding the net for West Ham.

STAT PAT : Hammer blow

Man United have lost four of their five Premier League games against West Ham, more than they had in their previous 28 against the Hammers.

West ham team news : Kilman on the bench

Manchester United team news : Cunha and Heaven start

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak (R) celebrates with Liverpool's French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against West Ham United at the London Stadium, in London on November 30, 2025.

Isak scores first Premier League goal as Liverpool win

3m read
After a decade together, Korean actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are finally tying the knot.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a reveal wedding invitation

2m read
After a decade together, Korean actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are finally tying the knot.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin announce marriage

3m read
Hee-jin is considered the 'mother' of NewJeans.

NewJeans's 'mother' Min Hee-Jin releases statement

3m read