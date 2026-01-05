Transfer rumours: Real eye Wharton, Barcelona explore centre-back move, Ake on Milan radar, Rosenior closing in on Chelsea job, Cancelo exit drama and more

Joao Cancelo's future uncertain as Inter and Barca weigh options
AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Netherlands defender Nathan Aké at Manchester City as they ponder several options. The Dutchman has been on AC Milan’s radar for two years and, with the World Cup approaching, is keen for more regular playing time — a situation expected to come to a head in the final week of the transfer window. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Chelsea players expect Liam Rosenior to be named their new head coach after being given indications he is the favourite to succeed Enzo Maresca. (Source: Telegraph)
Liam Rosenior, in London to become new Chelsea head coach this week as soon as RC Strasbourg find replacement. Process expected to be fast with Chelsea ready for their new era. (source: Fabrizio Romano)
Crucial hours ahead for João Cancelo deal, 100% leaving Al Hilal. Inter told Al Hilal they only let De Vrij or Acerbi join them… if Cancelo is joining Inter on loan. Cancelo, still waiting for Barça but club decision must now be made soon (source: Fabrizio Romano)
Real Madrid look set to rival Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United for 21-year-old England midfielder Adam Wharton. Crystal Palace are closely monitoring an expected bidding war, with any interested club likely needing to exceed the €65M received for Eberechi Eze and offer a truly elite salary — a reflection of the player’s immense potential and the scale of interest around one of the game's standout prospects. (Source: Diario AS)
Sami Trabelsi has been SACKED from his role as head coach of Tunisia after they were knocked out of AFCON in the last 16 by Mali (source: Tunisia FA)
Maurizio Sarri has asked Lazio to make a move for AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his preferred reinforcement in midfield. Atalanta’s Lazar Samardžić has been identified as the alternative option should a deal for Loftus-Cheek prove difficult. (Source: calciomercato.com)
Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom are all closely tracking Lecce centre-back Tiago Gabriel and his rapid development. However, Lecce have no intention of letting the 21-year-old leave in January and want to keep him at least until the end of the season — with only an “irresistible” offer likely to even open talks this window. (Source: Foot Mercato)
Juventus are exploring a loan move for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa for the remainder of the season as they look to reinforce their wide options. The Bianconeri are also monitoring alternative targets, including Brentford duo Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard, as well as Sunderland winger Simon Adingra. (Source: Gazzetta)
