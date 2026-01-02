GOLD/FOREX
Football

Transfer rumours: Mateta to Man United, Guehi to Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes exit talk, Brennan Johnson to Palace and more

Brennan Johnson set for Crystal Palace move today

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Bruno Fernandes is currently out injured but his future at Manchester United is up in the air
AFP

The winter transfer window is officially open and the football world is already buzzing with speculation, negotiations, and surprise stories. Throughout this month, we will keep you updated with the biggest rumours, potential deals, and developing transfer sagas involving some of the biggest names and clubs across Europe. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds.

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Stade Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. Although the club are not actively looking to sign a new striker in this window, the France forward may be someone they more seriously look at if he becomes available. (source: Skysports)

Chelsea are interested in re-signing Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer, according to AS. Rüdiger is out of contract at Real Madrid this summer and hasn’t been offered a new deal. (source: AS)

Manchester United are planning to sell Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are not ruling out the possibility of a January exit. The Portugal international has a £52.5M release clause which can be triggered by clubs outside of the Premier League. (Source: Football Insider)

Raheem Sterling wants to move to Fulham after rejecting West Ham United's loan offer. (Source: TimesSport)

Brennan Johnson will complete second part of medical and sign in at Crystal Palace today (source: Fabrizio Romano)

Valentín Carboni, close to joining Racing Avellaneda on loan from Inter. Racing president Diego Milito, in direct talks to make it happen with Carboni and Inter vice president Javier Zanetti involved (source: Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham continue to pursue Fulham's Spanish winger Adama Traore, 29, although his wage demands could prevent a deal from being agreed (source: Telegraph)

Atlético Madrid are not open to loan proposals for midfielder Conor Gallagher, despite interest from Manchester United. The England international would only be permitted to leave on a permanent deal. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Aston Villa confirm Brazilian 19 year old winger Alysson as new signing from Gremio. €10m deal plus €2m add-ons (source: Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid have made contact with the entourage of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi. The defender’s preference is a move to the Bernabéu next summer, when he is expected to leave on a free transfer, while Liverpool remain keen on a deal. (Source: AS)

