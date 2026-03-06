Spurs boss Igor Tudor “believes more” following defeat to Palace

The Lilywhites lost for the fifth time in a row on Thursday night
Tottenham Hotspur edge closer to the relegation zone following their fifth league defeat in a row on Thursday night against Crystal Palace.
Whilst thousands of fans emptied the stadium at half-time, new manager Igor Tudor still has faith in his side to get out of the mess they’re in.
The side suffered another damaging setback in their bid to move away from the relegation zone, losing 3–1 at home to Palace.
Spurs took the lead through Dominic Solanke midway through the first half, but the game turned quickly after defender Micky van de Ven was sent off for fouling Ismaïla Sarr inside the box. Sarr converted from the spot before Palace struck twice more through Jørgen Strand Larsen and Sarr before the interval to complete a dramatic first-half turnaround.
The defeat continues a miserable run of form for Tottenham. They have now gone 11 league matches without a victory and have lost five consecutive Premier League games. Despite starting the year with hopes of climbing the table, Spurs have slid dangerously close to the relegation zone and are struggling for confidence and consistency across the squad.
Perhaps most concerning is the fact that they are the only team in the league yet to win a match in 2026. The poor run of form has found them in 16th position, just one point away from the relegation zone.
It was Tudor’s third league game since replacing Thomas Frank, but so far the Croatian’s arrival has made little noticeable impact on the team’s fortunes.
Despite the defeat allowing the teams below Spurs to close the gap, Tudor made some questionable remarks in his post-match interview.
"I will tell you now, maybe it will sound strange, but I believe more after this game than I believed before. I saw something," said Tudor.
"I need to choose the right guys because the boat is going in the direction that I want to go, and needs to go, and who is in the boat can stay. Otherwise they can leave the boat.
"When players come back I'm sure we will have a good team and the victories will come. It's not easy to accept the moment where we are now - but it is how it is."
If things don’t turn around soon for Spurs, they could end up playing Championship football next season, something which would have huge implications on the financial situation at the club.
The potential consequences of relegation are enormous. Since 2019, Tottenham have spent more than £700 million in transfer fees in an effort to establish themselves as regular Champions League contenders. Significant sums have been invested in high-profile signings and long-term squad building.
Relegation would represent not just a sporting collapse but a financial and reputational disaster for a club that has marketed itself among Europe’s elite.