Thomas Frank sacked by Spurs

An official statement made by the club read: “The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

“However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

“Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

The decision came after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, which compounded growing concerns about Spurs’ league form and triggered the club’s decision to make a change in management.

The club’s slide in domestic competitions had seen them go without a win in the league since Christmas, extending a frustrating run that eroded confidence among fans and within the dressing room. That poor run of form, which featured only a small number of victories from many league matches, intensified calls for a managerial change.

Off the pitch, fan frustration and criticism had been growing for weeks as supporters voiced their displeasure with the team’s performances and results. That discontent added to the urgency around Tottenham’s decision to replace Frank as they looked to steady the season and fight off the threat of relegation.

The former Brentford head coach arrived at Spurs with a stellar reputation, having guided the Bees to promotion to the top flight and firmly established them as a competitive Premier League side.

