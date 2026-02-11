GOLD/FOREX
Thomas Frank sacked by Spurs

Frank lasted just eight months in charge

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Thomas Frank has been sacked by Spurs
AFP-ADRIAN DENNIS

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked head coack Thomas Frank with the club currently sat 16th in the Premier League table.

An official statement made by the club read: “The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

“However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

“Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

The decision came after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, which compounded growing concerns about Spurs’ league form and triggered the club’s decision to make a change in management.

The club’s slide in domestic competitions had seen them go without a win in the league since Christmas, extending a frustrating run that eroded confidence among fans and within the dressing room. That poor run of form, which featured only a small number of victories from many league matches, intensified calls for a managerial change.

Off the pitch, fan frustration and criticism had been growing for weeks as supporters voiced their displeasure with the team’s performances and results. That discontent added to the urgency around Tottenham’s decision to replace Frank as they looked to steady the season and fight off the threat of relegation.

The former Brentford head coach arrived at Spurs with a stellar reputation, having guided the Bees to promotion to the top flight and firmly established them as a competitive Premier League side.

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
