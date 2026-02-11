Could Spurs actually get relegated?

It once seemed impossible to imagine, but now the question is becoming harder to ignore: could Tottenham Hotspur actually be relegated from the Premier League?

Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to a struggling Newcastle United side has only intensified scrutiny and dragged Spurs deeper into an unexpected battle near the bottom of the table.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just five points above West Ham in 18th, with only Nottingham Forest separating the two sides.

Thomas Frank’s side have not won a league game since last year with the prolonged winless run leading to confidence draining away and tension build around the club.

Following yesterday’s defeat Frank attempted to calm the storm. When asked if he feared losing his job, he responded bluntly: “No. I spoke to them yesterday, so no,” referring to conversations he’s had with the Spurs board.

He has also insisted he is “1,000 per cent sure” he is the right man for the job. However, patience is thinning and the fans are beginning to turn, frustration has become audible in the stands as performances continue to fall short.

The potential consequences of relegation are enormous. Since 2019, Tottenham have spent more than £700 million in transfer fees in an effort to establish themselves as regular Champions League contenders. Significant sums have been invested in high-profile signings and long-term squad building.

Relegation would represent not just a sporting collapse but a financial and reputational disaster for a club that has marketed itself among Europe’s elite.

Then there is the stadium. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, opened in 2019 at a reported cost of around £1 billion, holds approximately 62,850 supporters and is widely regarded as one of the best football venues in the world.

Hosting NFL games, concerts and major events, it symbolises ambition and modernity. To be playing second-tier football in such a state-of-the-art arena would be a complete embarrassment, a stark mismatch between surroundings and status.

The challenge ahead does not get easier for Spurs and Frank. Next up for this side is league leaders and north London rivals Arsenal, arguably the last team Spurs would want to face given their current form.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.