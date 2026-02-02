Transfer deadline day live: Done deals, rumours and all the updates

We will bring you the latest transfer news and drama as it happens

It really is the final sprint. With today being Monday, February 2, 2026, it is deadline day for the winter transfer window across Europe’s major leagues, and we will bring you the latest news as it happens. While 11:00 PM UAE time is the key deadline for most leagues, closing times do vary slightly across the continent. European winter window closing times (UAE time) Premier League (England): 11:00 PM Bundesliga (Germany): 11:00 PM Serie A (Italy): 11:00 PM Ligue 1 (France): 11:00 PM La Liga (Spain): 2:59 AM Tuesday Scottish Premiership: 3:00 AM Tuesday

Shamseer Mohammed Staff Writer From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through. Show More