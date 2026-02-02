Transfer deadline day live: Done deals, rumours and all the updates

We will bring you the latest transfer news and drama as it happens
Elliott is now 3 appearances away from triggering a transfer worth £35M after initially joining on loan in the summer.
Source: BBC Sport
FC Porto have signed Seko Fofana from Rennes on loan until the end of the season. €2M loan fee with a €17M obligation to buy + add-ons and sell-on clause. He was playing in Saudi Pro league from 2023-25
Source: FCPorto
Armel Bella-Kotchap’s loan move to Hellas Verona has been turned into permanent deal. Agreement done with Southampton.
source: Fabrizio Romano
Cristiano Ronaldo's intervention in Karim Benzema's Al-Hilal transfer has caused Kanté to be unable to sign with Fenerbahçe yet. En-Nesyri has also been unable to join Al-Ittihad. The clubs have finalized the agreements and submitted them to the Saudi Pro League; official signatures are on hold pending approval.
source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu
Eintract Frankfurt have appointed former Liverpool winger Albert Riera as first-team manager.
West Ham are waiting for Axel Disasi’s final answer on the transfer after verbal agreement with Chelsea over loan deal
source: Fabrizio Romano
Arsenal open discussions with Hearts FC on Scottish talent James Wilson, 18 year old striker already capped for the National Team. Initial loan deal being discussed club to club
source: Fabrizio Romano
According to BBC sport and various other outlets, Manchester United are not going to be busy on the deadline day. But never say never in football. We will wait and see.
Chelsea are intensifying their contact with Nantes regarding defender Tylel Tati after losing out to Liverpool for the signing of Jérémy Jacquet. The real challenge is convincing the player to make the move with. Chelsea's plan to loan him straight to Strasbourg. Tati does not want to make such a hasty decision given he's having a solid season for Nantes.
Source: lequipe
