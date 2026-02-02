GOLD/FOREX
Transfer deadline day live: Done deals, rumours and all the updates

We will bring you the latest transfer news and drama as it happens

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer and Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
It really is the final sprint. With today being Monday, February 2, 2026, it is deadline day for the winter transfer window across Europe’s major leagues, and we will bring you the latest news as it happens. While 11:00 PM UAE time is the key deadline for most leagues, closing times do vary slightly across the continent. European winter window closing times (UAE time) Premier League (England): 11:00 PM Bundesliga (Germany): 11:00 PM Serie A (Italy): 11:00 PM Ligue 1 (France): 11:00 PM La Liga (Spain): 2:59 AM Tuesday Scottish Premiership: 3:00 AM Tuesday

Harvey Elliott expected to remain at Aston Villa

Elliott is now 3 appearances away from triggering a transfer worth £35M after initially joining on loan in the summer.

Source: BBC Sport

FC Porto sign Seko Fofana on loan from Rennes

FC Porto have signed Seko Fofana from Rennes on loan until the end of the season. €2M loan fee with a €17M obligation to buy + add-ons and sell-on clause. He was playing in Saudi Pro league from 2023-25

Source: FCPorto

Armel Bella Kotchap completes permanent move to Hellas Verona

Armel Bella-Kotchap’s loan move to Hellas Verona has been turned into permanent deal. Agreement done with Southampton.

source: Fabrizio Romano

Ronaldo intervention delays Benzema move as Kante, En Nesyri deals stall

Cristiano Ronaldo's intervention in Karim Benzema's Al-Hilal transfer has caused Kanté to be unable to sign with Fenerbahçe yet. En-Nesyri has also been unable to join Al-Ittihad. The clubs have finalized the agreements and submitted them to the Saudi Pro League; official signatures are on hold pending approval.

source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu

Official: Eintracht Frankfurt name Albert Riera new head coach

Eintract Frankfurt have appointed former Liverpool winger Albert Riera as first-team manager.

Chelsea defender Disasi closing in on West Ham move

West Ham are waiting for Axel Disasi’s final answer on the transfer after verbal agreement with Chelsea over loan deal

source: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal open talks with Hearts over Scotland striker James Wilson

Arsenal open discussions with Hearts FC on Scottish talent James Wilson, 18 year old striker already capped for the National Team. Initial loan deal being discussed club to club

source: Fabrizio Romano

Quiet deadline day expected for Manchester United

According to BBC sport and various other outlets, Manchester United are not going to be busy on the deadline day. But never say never in football. We will wait and see.

Chelsea turn to Tylel Tati after missing out on Jeremy Jacquet

Chelsea are intensifying their contact with Nantes regarding defender Tylel Tati after losing out to Liverpool for the signing of Jérémy Jacquet. The real challenge is convincing the player to make the move with. Chelsea's plan to loan him straight to Strasbourg. Tati does not want to make such a hasty decision given he's having a solid season for Nantes.

Source: lequipe

