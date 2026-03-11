GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Russian wrestler pulls off insane ‘Flying Squirrel’ move to steal victory

The dramatic move earned the Russian the points he needed to win the match

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Russian wrestler Bozigit Islamgereev pulled off a spectacular move to snatch victory at the U23 European Wrestling Championships in Serbia.

Trailing Rakhim Magamadov of France on points and close to defeat, Islamgereev attempted one of wrestling’s boldest techniques — the “Flying Squirrel” — as a high-risk gamble in the middle of the match.

Launching himself into a somersault over his opponent, Islamgereev locked in an inverted body grip the moment he landed on the other side. Using the momentum from the flip, he twisted sharply and drove Magamadov onto his back and shoulders.

The dramatic reversal earned the Russian the points he needed. When the sequence ended, the scoreboard showed 10—8 in Islamgereev’s favour, completing a remarkable comeback and sending him through to the next round.

He is now set to compete in the 86kg (about 190lb) freestyle gold-medal final on Wednesday against Ahmet Yagan of Turkey.

What is the “Flying Squirrel”?

The “Flying Squirrel” was popularised by American Olympian Ellis Coleman, a Greco-Roman wrestler who developed the technique while training with his older brother.

The move involves somersaulting over an opponent’s back and grabbing them mid-motion to secure a takedown — a manoeuvre that requires precise timing, athleticism and a willingness to take risks.

Coleman’s version of the move went viral after the 2011 Junior World Wrestling Championships, quickly making him a fan favourite.

In a 2012 interview, Coleman said he typically used the move only when he was trailing in a match. Coleman also said years of frustration and losses during his high school wrestling career pushed him to adopt a more aggressive style, eventually inspiring the daring move.

